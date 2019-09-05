Big 1st half sends Barons past Knights

Charlie Daily and Eli Aquino took turns scoring off each others’ assists to stake the Buckeye Valley boys soccer team to an early 2-0 lead it parlayed into a 5-0 win over visiting Bishop Ready Thursday in Delaware.

Daily broke the scoring seal off a feed from Aquino in the third minute and, 10 minutes later, Aquino made it 2-0 off a pass from Daily.

Ben Daily, Aspen Schneller and Aquino scored the next three, all in the first half, to smooth out the scoring summary.

“Obviously, it was a great first half,” BV coach Eric Staley said. “Charlie and Eli teamed up very well early on and Aspen has had his share of chances on corner kicks, so it was great to see him get one.”

Ready started to find its form in the second half, but Baron keeper Jack Scheeler, who finished with five saves, preserved the shutout.

“We sure looked complacent after halftime,” Staley said. “Ready worked very hard the entire match and really controlled the second half.”

Delaware Hayes 4, Northland 2

Briggy Kannally hat a hat trick and Peyton Fowler added a goal of his own as the Pacers doubled up the Vikings in non-league action Thursday night.

Kannally, Dylan Ashworth, Brian Wallace and Brady Day all had assists in the win while Chris DeRosa finished with six saves in the Hayes goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Kylee Beinecke, Audrey Oliver, Carly Ross, Ashley Green and Hannah Moses all found the back of the net to lead Olentangy to a 5-0 non-league win over DeSales Thursday night.

Ella Schwertfager finished with four saves in the Braves’ goal.

Also: Delaware Hayes 1, Reynoldsburg 1

GIRLS GOLF

Buckeye Valley shot a 195 for the second straight day, and while it wasn’t enough to beat Fairbanks Wednesday, it was more than enough to take down host Worthington Christian Thursday afternoon.

Emily Longworth fired a team-low 47 for the Barons, who won 195-215 when all was said and done. Other BV scorers included Kirsten Fridley (47), Mackenzie Furches (50) and Becca Herriott (52).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy Liberty got back to its winning ways Thursday, knocking off visiting Westerville South 25-22, 25-18, 25-7.

Claranne Fechter paced the offense with 10 kills while Raegan Rosi and Taylor Killen finished with nine apiece. Fechter and Rosi also had four aces each while Sydney Novy added 10 digs in the win.

Also: Olentangy def. Westerville North 25-12, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23; Buckeye Valley def. Bexley 19-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-11, 16-14; Dublin Jerome def. Delaware Hayes 25-9, 25-21, 26-24

GIRLS TENNIS

Ella Franz and Janna Harris picked up singles wins and Olentangy Berlin won both doubles matchups to notch a 4-1 league win over host Delaware Hayes Thursday afternoon.

Franz beat the Pacers’ Evelyn Mignanou 6-0, 6-0 at first singles while Harris knocked off Alana Kay 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 at second singles.

The Bears’ other wins came via Emma Reger and Maggie Torlone at first doubles (6-3, 6-1) and Maddie Reger and Sydney Webb at second doubles (6-0, 6-3).

Hayes’ lone win came at third singles, where Lily Tope rallied to beat Vidya Puttagunta 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Also: Big Walnut 5, Groveport 0; Buckeye Valley 4, Grandview 1; Olentangy Orange 5, Westerville North 0

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1_delgazette-3.jpg