Golden win for Eagles

What a difference a week makes.

After struggling to get much of anything on the board in the opener against Johnstown-Monroe, the Big Walnut football team started fast and never let up its second time out, rolling to a 48-20 non-league win over host Buckeye Valley Friday night in Delaware.

It took the Golden Eagles (1-1) exactly 10 seconds to equal their scoring output from Week 1, getting on the board as Caden Williams took the opening kickoff 84 yards to the house.

Staked to a 7-0 lead thanks to its special teams unit, Big Walnut used its defense to balloon its edge even more. Ryan Coletta stepped in front of an Anthony Hughes pass on third-and-long, intercepting it and sprinting 35 yards to the end zone.

Just like that, with the offense still waiting to take its first snap, the Eagles were up 14-0 less than two minutes into the action.

Buckeye Valley (0-2) settled down a bit after that. After Big Walnut’s Cam Gladen connected on a 38-yard field goal to make it a 17-0 game, Andy Anthony, who took over for Hughes behind center on the Barons’ second series, found a wide-open Dalton Dodds for a 69-yard scoring strike with 10:39 left in the first half. Felipe Scharff added the point-after attempt to make it a 17-7 game.

That’s as close as things would get, though.

BW’s Tyler Crotinger made it 24-7 with a five-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter before the defense put its stamp on the game late in the half. The Eagles blocked an Andre Ash punt and tackled him in the end zone for a safety to make it 26-7 before Jonathan Embaugh scooped up a fumble and took it in for six with 1:34 left in the half.

Crotinger and Mitchell Embaugh scored on touchdown runs of four and five yards, respectively, in the third quarter and Gladen hit his second field goal of the game, this time from 34 yards out, to seal the deal.

Anthony scored twice in the second half for BV, one on a kickoff return in the third and another from a yard out in the fourth.

Anthony completed 17 of his 30 passes for 194 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Ash led BV on the ground, covering 40 yards on seven carries while Dodds finished with seven grabs for 118 yards and his touchdown.

Big Walnut quarterback Jagger Barnett was 11-for-21 for 211 yards, Jake Ross had a big 82-yard reception and Crotinger finished with 15 carries for 58 yards and two TDs in the win.

Marysville 35, Delaware Hayes 14

Chase Kilgore ran for four touchdowns and Ryan Kern added another as the Monarchs (2-0) notched a non-league win over the Pacers Friday night at Hilliard Bradley.

Kilgore’s first TD run of the game came less than three minutes in, when he scampered into the end zone from 18 yards out.

He scored from five yards out early in the second and, after Jahi Broussard-Nash got Hayes (1-1) on the board with a 17-yard run at the 7:41 mark of the third quarter, scored again on a 10-yard run to make it 21-7 with 3:18 left in the quarter.

Pacer quarterback Blake Eiland scored from two yards out after Kilgore’s fourth touchdown run of the game made it 28-7 with 6:26 left and Kern smoothed out the scoring summary with a 25-yard run in the final minutes.

Eiland completed 12 of his 32 passes for 173 yards with an interception. He ran 16 times for 27 yards and his TD.

Broussard-Nash, meanwhile, had 41 yards on six carries while Laquans Banks-Christian finished with four receptions for 55 yards.

Olentangy Liberty 19, Huber Heights Wayne 10

Corbin Parish had a couple touchdown passes and Aidan Kenley ran for another as the Patriots rallied past the visiting Warriors for a non-league win Friday night in Powell.

Down 10-7 entering the fourth quarter, Liberty (2-0) outscored Wayne (0-2) 12-0 in the final frame to seal the deal.

Parish hooked up with Kyle Wilson for a 24-yard scoring strike to give the Patriots a 13-10 lead with 11:02 left. Kenley added a little insurance after that, scoring on a three-yard run with 7:09 to play.

Parish completed 20 of his 27 passes for 222 yards, two TDs and an interception. He also led the way on the ground, collecting 44 yards on 12 carries. Cam Barcus was the team’s leading receiver, finishing with six catches for 72 yards and a TD.

Olentangy Orange 17, Hilliard Bradley 14

The Jaguars scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to all but erase what was a two-score halftime deficit, but a 30-yard field goal off the foot of Jack Behre proved to be the difference Friday in Lewis Center.

With Orange (2-0) up thanks to a two-yard touchdown run by Jake Vanchieri and 33-yard TD connection between quarterback Spencer Hawkins and Sam Wyne, both in the second quarter, Bradley (0-2) got back into things when Evan Yee scored from three yards out in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

Behre’s field goal made it 17-7 with two minutes to play before Yee’s second score of the game — a two-yard run with 1:26 left — rounded out the scoring summary.

Canal Winchester 24, Olentangy Berlin 21

The Bears led 21-14 heading into the fourth quarter, but the visiting Indians rallied with 10 unanswered points on the way to a non-league win Friday night in Delaware.

Canal Winchester (2-0) evened things up when Jonathan Chandler scooped up a muffed punt and scored with 8:21 to go.

After getting a stop on Berlin’s (1-1) ensuing possession, the Indians sealed the deal when Avery Musick connected on a 44-yard field goal with 41 seconds to play.

Johnny Spinner, who led the Bears with 89 yards rushing, Dylan Reyes and Jacob Moeller had touchdown runs in the loss.

Tyler Toledo led Canal on the ground with 94 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Also: Olentangy 37, Miamisburg 6

Big Walnut's Lane Pritchard and Gordon Rond (16) converge on Buckeye Valley's Alex Contreras (1) during the first quarter of Friday's non-league showdown in Delaware.

Strong 1st half helps Big Walnut pull away from BV