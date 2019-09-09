Hot start sends BV past Highland

Eli Aquino put his stamp on the game early, scoring three goals in the first 20 minutes of action to lead the Buckeye Valley boys soccer team to a convincing 4-0 non-league win over visiting Highland Monday afternoon.

Aquino broke the scoring seal five minutes in, depositing a feed from Ben Daily into the back of the net to make it a 1-0 game. He doubled the Barons’ advantage five minutes later off a pass from A.J. Nicolosi and made it 3-0 with an unassisted tally in the 19th minute.

“Obviously, Eli had a strong game,” BV coach Eric Staley said. “But, Highland gets better every year. They get good coaching and they follow it.”

Daily scored the lone goal of the second half in the 51st minute, with Bryan Perrine collecting an assist on the play. Jack Scheeler anchored the defense with eight saves in the Baron goal.

Buckeye Valley improved to 4-3-1 with the win. Next up, it returns to MSL play to take on host Grandview Wednesday night.

“We have a very tough schedule over the second half of the season … starting Wednesday,” Staley said. “We’ll have to be at our best.”

GIRLS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes picked up a solid non-league win over visiting Westerville North Monday, getting steady contributions on all five courts.

Singles winners included Evelyn Mignanou, Alana Kay and Lily Tope. Mignanou handled her business at first singles, knocking off the Warriors’ Aubrey McMahon 6-1, 6-3. Kay and Tope were equally impressive at second and third singles, winning by respective margins of 6-3, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-2.

Other Pacer winners were Grace Martin and Meredith Keller (6-4, 7-5 at first doubles) and the duo of Abbey Eyerman and Sydney Wolf (6-1, 6-3 at second doubles).

Also: Big Walnut 4, Granville 1; New Albany 3, Olentangy Berlin 2; Buckeye Valley 5, Upper Sandusky 0

GIRLS SOCCER

West Jefferson 2, Buckeye Valley 2

GIRLS GOLF

Bexley 183, Buckeye Valley 218

FIELD HOCKEY

Olentangy Liberty 1, Hilliard 0; Bishop Watterson 3, Olentangy Orange 0

Buckeye Valley’s Aspen Schneller (7) competes for a 50-50 ball during Monday’s non-league showdown against visiting Highland. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1_aspen.jpeg Buckeye Valley’s Aspen Schneller (7) competes for a 50-50 ball during Monday’s non-league showdown against visiting Highland. Ben Stroup | Gazette