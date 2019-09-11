Wirth, Barons double up Jaguars

DELAWARE – Buckeye Valley girls soccer coach Lucy Giddens brought the tissues and junior Evy Wirth responded with four goals to lead the Barons to a 4-2 win over Wellington in MSL-Ohio action Wednesday night.

“She told me yesterday that if I didn’t bring any tissues – she wasn’t going to play,” Giddens said. “At Worthington Christian she was sick and she scored three goals. She’s still got that lingering (illness), so I told her I’d bring tissues if she played like she did at Worthington Christian.”

The win snaps a two-game winless skid for the Barons, who had won four straight after a season-opening loss at Delaware Hayes.

“We definitely needed this,” Giddens said. “We got put in our place there at Grandview Heights and they needed another league win to solidify their win over Worthington Christian.”

Wirth ran down an Avery Meier ball from midfield and beat the goalie to tie the game 1-1 with 12:15 remaining in the first half.

The goal came just a little over a minute and a half after Caroline Cooke scored the game’s first goal to give Wellington a 1-0 lead.

Wirth gave the Barons the lead with 3:23 left in the first when she dribbled through the defense on the left and shot back to the right to beat the goalkeeper.

“She scores in bunches,” Giddens said. “Her speed really helped her in this game.”

She added her third on a deep shot from the left that lofted over the goalie to give BV a 3-1 lead with a little over a minute left before the break.

Maddy Morosky scored with 28:40 remaining in the game to pull the Jaguars within a goal. She had a goal and an assist to lead Wellington.

“We had trouble playing as a unit,” Wellington coach Lindsey Smith said. “We worked hard, but individually. Props to (BV) … (Faith Dubin) and (Wirth) are excellent players that caused us a lot of trouble and I just don’t think we adjusted well or were fast enough and – in the end – we paid for it.”

Wirth added her final goal when she tipped in a Faith Durbin ball that went off the left post with 9:34 remaining.

“It was a lucky day I guess,” Wirth said. “It was one of those days that I had a really good kick. I just felt really energetic.”

Felicity Lisenbee had one save in the first half and Ella Kiener saved three balls in goal for the Barons (5-2, 3-1) in the second half.

Lina Grobovsky stopped eight shots in goal for the Jaguars (3-4, 1-3).

“She’s a strong player and made a couple of saves for us and that helped,” Smith said. “But it was more of a tale of missed opportunities than anything on our end.”

BV returns to action Saturday afternoon at noon at home against Bloom-Carroll in non-league play.

Buckeye Valley’s Evy Wirth puts a move on Wellington’s Caroline Cooke during the second half of Wednesday’s league showdown in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1_wirth.jpg Buckeye Valley’s Evy Wirth puts a move on Wellington’s Caroline Cooke during the second half of Wednesday’s league showdown in Delaware. Ben Stroup | Gazette

BV junior pours in 4 goals in 4-2 win

By Michael Rich For the Gazette

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.

