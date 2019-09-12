Delaware Christian cruises, improves to 12-0

The Delaware Christian volleyball team continued its perfect start to the season Thursday, improving to 12-0 with a straight-set win over visiting Granville Christian.

The Eagles, who collected a combined 21 aces in the win, cruised 25-6, 25-3, 25-10.

Erin Bauslaugh led the charge from the service stripe, finishing with 10 aces to go with nine assists and four kills. Other DCS standouts included Abby Blackburn (six digs, six aces and two kills), Lyssi Snouffer (12 kills and 12 digs), Grace Williams (15 assists, two aces and two digs) and Sloane Dellipoala (eight kills, three blocks, five digs and three aces).

Olentangy Liberty 3, Westerville Central 0

Claranne Fechter collected 14 kills, three aces and 22 digs, all team-highs, to lead the Patriots to a straight-set win over the Warhawks Thursday night.

Liberty won the first set 25-11 before sealing the deal with respective wins of 25-17 and 25-18 in the second and third.

Also: Olentangy Orange def. Olentangy 25-7, 25-13, 25-17; Hilliard Darby def. Delaware Hayes 25-17, 25-20, 25-22

GIRLS SOCCER

The Big Walnut girls soccer team scored a goal early and added another late to edge Olentangy 2-1 in non-league action Thursday night.

The Golden Eagles’ Avery Schone broke the scoring seal with an unassisted goal less than 10 minutes into the game.

Olivia Johnston got the Braves back to even at the 17:19 mark of the second half, but Emma Barnett scored the eventual game-winner off a feed from Annie Thomas with 4:17 left in the game.

BW keeper Olivia Ramsey finished with seven saves in the win while Olentangy’s Katie Scott had six.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 2, Canal Winchester 2; Marysville 1, Olentangy Orange 0

GIRLS GOLF

Emily Longworth and Kirsten Fridley both fired personal-best 44s to lead the Buckeye Valley girls golf team to runner-up honors at a tri-match against visiting Columbus School for Girls and Columbus Academy Thursday at Oakhaven.

The Barons shot a combined 183 — a program record. Mackenzie Furches, who carded an individual program record (41) earlier this week, backed Longworth and Fridley with a 46 while Becca Herriott smoothed out the team’s top four with a 49.

CSG won the event with a combined 175 while Columbus Academy finished third with a 198.

Columbus School for Girls’ Emily Bruce was medalist with a 41.

GIRLS TENNIS

Ella Franz cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles and the doubles duo of Juniya Franks and Ella Bishop won a three-set thriller — 7-6, 3-6, 1-0 — to lead the Olentangy Berlin girls tennis team to a 5-0 non-league win over host Marysville Thursday afternoon.

Other Berlin winners included Janna Harris (6-1, 6-0 at second singles), Emma Reger (7-5, 6-2 at third singles) and the team of Maddie Reger and Maggie Torlone (6-4, 6-2 at first doubles).

Also: Bexley 4, Buckeye Valley 1

BOYS SOCCER

Olentangy poured in four unanswered goals in the second half to notch a solid 5-2 non-league win over visiting Thomas Worthington Thursday in Lewis Center.

Drew Clement scored three goals in the win while Christian Bowens and Marc Gil had the others.

Colin McComb, Bowens and Clement had assists while Grant Robinson collected four saves in the Braves’ goal.

Also: Marysville 4, Delaware Hayes 0; Olentangy Liberty 0, St. Charles 0

