Beaver sweeps OBC for sophomore filly trot

Trainer and co-owner Chris Beaver and co-owner Steven Zeehandler swept the $102,368 Ohio Breeders Championship for three-year-old filly trotters in Monday action at the Delaware County Fair.

In the second $51,184 divison, the field of six raced in post position order through the first three-eighths of a mile until driver Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. eased Aunt Rose off the rail and sprinted clear to score an open-length victory.

Twentyfour K Magic (Aaron Merriman) and Princessofpink (Ryan Stahl) completed the trifecta.

The winning time of 1:54 established a new stakes record.

Aunt Rose now has $198,255 in career earnings. Beaver and Zeehandler share the ownership in the Uncle Peter filly with Michael Carter and Joe Sbrocco.

Pure Chance and Jason Thompson took control of the field of six before the quarter pole and never looked back in the first division.

The daughter of Triumphant Caviar edged her stablemate and the fast closing Weslyn Quest (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) by a scant nose in 1:54 3/5.

The winner scored for the sixth time in 12 seasonal starts and is owned by Beaver and Zeehandelar.

Driver Brett Miller won four races during the 15-race card.

Today’s racing will feature 13 races, including a $5,000 guaranteed pool Pick 4. Post time is 1 p.m.

FROM SUNDAY

Looksgoodinaromper established a new stakes record in winning the first division of the Ohio Breeders Championship for two-year-filly pace in Sunday action at the Delaware County Fair.

The Pet Rock filly yielded the early lead to Corner Pocket (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.), but Looksgoodinaromper retook the lead before the quarter in :29. Driver Chris Page was able to set a comfortable pace through the half in :58 2/5 and three-quarters in 1:26.

Artful Dancer (Brett Miller) was the first to challenge, but the eventual winner used a :27 3/5 last quarter to sprint clear in 1:53 3/5. Corner Pocket held on for second, Artful Dancer was third.

Looksgoodinaromper, who completed the “Ohio Triple Crown” with her win the Ohio State Fair and Ohio Sire Stake Final, is owned by Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi.

In the second $64,700 division, PJ’s Legacy (Ryan Stahl) edged the pacesetting Beautiful Beach (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) by a scant nose in 1:54 3/5.

PJ’s Legacy won for the fourth time in seven seasonal starts for Jennifer Brown, Hutchison Harness, Joelyn Ridder and Mark Kantrowitz.

The Big Bad John filly, who was a $37,000 yearling purchase, is conditioned by Brian Brown.

In the $12,900 OBC for aged pacers, a pair of Nick Surick trained geldings battled down the lane, but Dragonology (Brett Miller) edged stablemate Born To Be Bad (Chris Page) in a stakes record equaling 1:51 4/5.

Dynasty Racing is the owner of the Dragon Again four-year-old.

On the card were a trio of amateur driver events. Blasco (Stephen Oldford) and Inukchuk Chuck (Hannah Miller) took the Billings Trot divisions and Anthony Ciuffetelli took the Tim Fouts Memorial Driving Championship with Mcport In The Storm. Ciuffetelli represented the Yonkers Harness Drivers Club.

Driver Chris Page won six races on the 17 race card.

