Patriots finish 2nd at host invitational

Grant Smeltzer and Andrew Blosser fired rounds in the low 70s to lead the hosts to a runner-up finish at Monday’s Liberty Patriots Invitational at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club.

The Patriots carded a combined 307 to finish six strokes behind champion Dublin Jerome. Olentangy Orange smoothed out the top three with a team total of 311, Liberty “B” was fourth with a 313, Olentangy Berlin closed sixth with a 316, Delaware Hayes was ninth with a 331, Olentangy finished 11th with a 341 and Berlin’s “B” team was 12th with a 389.

New Albany’s Jacob Brooks nabbed medalist honors with a 73. Smeltzer finished second among individuals with a 73 and Blosser’s 74 tied him for third. Other Liberty scorers included Ben Armbruster and Hunter Corbin, who fired respective rounds of 78 and 82.

Pioneer scorers included Corbin Bentley and Luke Johnson, who had 77s; Nathan Brown, who carded a 79; and Jon Green, who finished with an even 80.

The Bears were led by Bryce Reed’s 74. Other scorers included Leila Raines (79), Ethan Hegg (81) and Tanner Shimp (82).

Brady Gazarek was the Pacers’ top scorer, finishing with a 78. Luke Gazarek had an 80, Mark Sulek closed with an 84 and Ben Madden had an 89.

The Braves, meanwhile, were led by Bennett Zeitner’s 80. Other Olentangy scorers included Tyler Phillips (83), Ben Wilch (86) and Max Lipari (92).

GIRLS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes swept the doubles courts and added a win at second singles to notch a 3-2 league win over Thomas Worthington Monday afternoon.

Pacer (6-5, 3-2 OCC) standouts included Grace Martin and Meredith Keller, who teamed up for a 7-6, 6-0 win at first doubles; Abbey Eyerman and Sydney Wolf, who won 6-2, 6-0 at second doubles; and Alana Kay, who won 6-0, 6-3 at second singles.

Also: Big Walnut 4, Westerville North 1; Olentangy Berlin 4, Worthington Christian 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Senior captains Hannah Brown, Josie Vance and Mia Jakubowski all found the back of the net and junior Natalie Jenkins scored her first varsity goal as Olentangy Orange picked up a 4-1 win over visiting Bishop Hartley Monday in Lewis Center.

Also: Olentangy 3, Bexley 2, OT

The Pioneers return to action Wednesday against visiting Olentangy Berlin.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1_delgazette-8.jpg