Golden Eagles edge Panthers in non-league showdown

Ella Froehlich and Morgan Bodker scored first-half goals to lead the Big Walnut girls soccer team to a 2-1 win over host Darby Thursday night in Hilliard.

Olivia Ramsey and Payton Carter combined for five saves in the Golden Eagle win while the Panthers’ Alexis Stewart had three stops in the setback.

Olentangy Berlin 3, Westerville Central 2

Three different players scored as the Bears edged the host Warhawks in non-league action Thursday night in Westerville.

Sydney Walker, Claire Walker and Sarah Cain had the goals while Cara Susey and Ashley Kerekes collected assists in the win.

Olentangy 2, Upper Arlington 0

Kylee Beinecke scored a pair of goals and Katie Scott and the defense made sure they held up as the Braves blanked the Golden Bears Thursday night.

Scott had six saves in the Olentangy net.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 0, Hilliard Bradley 0; Buckeye Valley 2, River Valley 0

BOYS SOCCER

Lukas Hoffman had two saves as the Olentangy Berlin boys soccer team blanked visiting Bishop Watterson 4-0 Thursday in Delaware.

Will Harrington, Dominic Antronica, Kyle Rinehart and Cody Collins scored the goals for the Bears, who improved to 7-1-2 with the win.

BOYS GOLF

Nathan Stewart fired a team-best 37 and Dayne Johnson carded a 44 to lead the Delaware Christian boys golf team to a 172-178 win over visiting Centerburg Thursday afternoon.

Pryce Johnson and Mitchell Smith also scored for the Eagles, finishing with respective efforts of 45 and 46.

The win was DCS’ third of the week.

GIRLS GOLF

Pickerington North 165, Olentangy Liberty 172, Olentangy 181

GIRLS TENNIS

Olentangy Berlin 4, Westerville Central 1; St. Francis DeSales 5, Big Walnut 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy 3, Westerville South 0; Dublin Jerome 3, Olentangy Berlin 1; Big Walnut 3, Canal Winchester 1

