Liberty pulls away from Davidson in key non-league clash

Aidan Kenley had a big night, running for 116 yards and a couple touchdowns to lead the Olentangy Liberty football team to a 22-10 non-league win over host Hilliard Davidson Friday night.

His first score — a 12-yarder with 5:19 left in the first quarter — put the Patriots (4-0) up 7-0.

The Wildcats (3-1) evened things up when Jonathan Weir powered into the end zone from two yards out midway through the second quarter.

The teams traded field goals after that — Liberty got a 29-yarder from Tyler Rosselli just before halftime and Davidson again answered with a 27-yard kick from Sean Carrier midway through the third — but the Patriots took control down the stretch to stay perfect.

Brennan Rowe made it 16-0 with a 21-yard TD run late in the third and Kenley smoothed out the scoring summary with an 11-yard run with 5:21 to go.

Liberty quarterback Corbin Parrish left the game with an injury in the fourth, but completed 11 of his 18 passes for 158 yards through three quarters. He also rushed for 54 yards in the win.

Kristopher Thornton led Davidson with 19 carries for 101 yards.

Olentangy Orange 34, Big Walnut 3

The Pioneers dominated on both sides of the ball, finishing with 412 yards of total offense while holding the host Golden Eagles to just 145 en route to a non-league win Friday night in Sunbury.

Spencer Hawkins passed for a pair of scores — strikes of 58 and nine yards, both to Sam Wyne — and ran for another. Luke Applegate, who rushed for a team-leading 110 yards on 13 carries, also had a touchdown in the win. His five-yard score with 5:49 left in the third quarter gave the Pioneers (3-1) a 31-point lead they maintained until the final whistle.

While the offense was balanced, the defense was dominant. Orange limited Big Walnut quarterback Jagger Barnett to just 37 yards passing. Zach Hill had two sacks and Reece Dunham came away with an interception.

Tyler Crotinger led the Eagles (2-2) with 64 yards on the ground while Sam Fortney led the receiving corps with three grabs for 19 yards.

Dublin Coffman 38, Olentangy 16

The Braves fell into a 31-3 hole they couldn’t climb out of Friday night in Lewis Center.

Shamrock (4-0) quarterback Connor Mathews and Bryon Threats did the bulk of the damage, most of which came on the ground. Threats ran for 127 yards and three scores while Mathews finished with 12 carries for 162 yards.

Trent Maddox led Olentangy (2-2), completing 26 of his 41 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown — a 26-yard strike to Jake Coleman that made it a 31-10 game with 11:18 left in the fourth quarter.

Coleman had seven grabs for 66 yards while Jace Middleton finished with seven receptions for 110 yards for the Braves.

Olentangy’s Nick Boyarko also had a touchdown in the setback.

Harvest Prep 40, Buckeye Valley 3

The Barons — playing their first league game since moving from the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference to the Mid-State League at the start of the season — stayed within striking distance of the five-time MSL champs through a quarter of play, but the visiting Warriors put up 33 points in the second to take control on the way to a 40-3 win Friday night in Delaware.

Felipe Scharff got Buckeye Valley (0-4) on the board with a 15-yard field goal early in the second quarter, but Harvest Prep’s (3-1) Javon Eggert found the end zone from 62-yards out a minute later to make it a 21-3 game.

The Warriors never looked back, scoring three more touchdowns before halftime to all but end things.

