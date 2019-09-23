Kay, Pacers outlast Barons, 3-2

Alana Kay won a three-set thriller to lead the Delaware Hayes girls tennis team to a 3-2 non-league win over visiting Buckeye Valley Monday afternoon in Delaware.

Kay’s win at second singles — a hard-fought 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 decision — was one of two wins the Pacers picked up on the singles courts. The other came at third singles, where Lily Tope won 6-2, 6-4.

Hayes’ doubles win came courtesy of Abbey Eyerman and Sydney Wolf, who teamed up to notch a 6-0, 6-1 victory.

The Barons had their own handful of highlights. BV winners included Anna Lenhart (7-5, 6-1 at first singles) and the duo of Gianna and Evaleigh Garnett (6-2, 6-1 at first doubles).

Also: Gahanna Lincoln 5, Big Walnut 0; Olentangy Orange 4, New Albany 1

BOYS SOCCER

Liberty Union outshot host Buckeye Valley 6-0 in the second half, capitalizing off a steal deep in the Barons’ end for the game’s only goal in the 51st minute on the way to a 1-0 win Monday night.

“I thought we had them at halftime,” BV coach Eric Staley said. “But, we made an early mistake and that was the difference.”

Jack Scheeler finished with seven saves for Buckeye Valley while Seth Grey closed with two for Liberty Union.

GIRLS GOLF

Olentangy 171, Buckeye Valley 191

