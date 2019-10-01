Hayes’ Dye fires 72 to win sectional championship

Delaware Hayes’ Hayley Dye was on another level on the front nine at Tuesday’s Division I sectional tournament at Royal American, firing a 33 on the way to an individual sectional championship.

The sophomore came back down to earth a bit on the back nine … but just a bit. She still managed a solid 39.

Her combined 72 earned her medalist honors and sectional bragging rights by a single stroke. Licking Heights’ Mariana Vega finished second among individuals with a 73 while Dublin Jerome’s Audrey Ryu smoothed out the top three with a 76.

The rest of the Pacers, Olentangy and Olentangy Orange were also in action, but Dye was the only local golfer to advance to the upcoming district showcase.

The Braves finished fourth as a team — one spot away from the top three and an automatic qualifying spot — with a combined 372.

Lauren Sommerfeld and Sam Horton had 88s to lead Olentangy.

Hayes, led by Dye’s 72 and Faith Eden’s 92, closed fifth with a 377 while Olentangy Orange closed eighth with a 455. The Pioneers were led by Natalie Au’s 82 and Lauren Muffley’s 97.

Olentangy Berlin had a pair of golfers compete as well. Reagan Clifton carded a 103 and Michele Starner finished with a 113.

Division I sectional at Mentel Memorial

Olentangy Liberty punched a ticket to the upcoming district tournament, firing a combined 342 to finish second at the Division I sectional tournament Tuesday afternoon at Mentel Memorial.

Gracie Baun led the charge with a 79 — a mark good enough for sixth overall. Other Patriot scorers included Taya Buxton (84), Sophie Dudon (88) and Abigail Corbin (91).

Buckeye Valley was at Mentel Memorial as well, seeing a solid season come to a close with an 11th-place effort.

The Barons, led by Mackenzie Furches’ 92 and Emily Longworth’s 106, finished with a combined score of 420.

BOYS GOLF

Olentangy Liberty and Olentangy Orange played well enough to survive another day, finishing second and third, respectively, at Tuesday’s Division I sectional tournament at Darby Creek.

Both teams fired 303s, with the Patriots earning the edge for runner-up honors via a better fifth-man score. Hunter Corbin led Liberty with a 72, Grant Smeltzer had a 73 and Andrew Blosser, Jack O’Donnell and Ben Armbruster each had 79s.

Corbin Bentley led the Pioneers with a 72. Other Orange scorers included Nathan Brown (76), Jonathan Green (77), Luke Johnson (78) and Mitch Perdue (80).

Big Walnut and Buckeye Valley were also in action, finishing eighth and ninth, respectively. Kyle Williams led the Golden Eagles with a 78 while Carter Stried carded a team-best 78 for the Barons.

Division I sectional at Denison

Olentangy finished seventh at Tuesday’s Division I sectional tournament at Denison, closing with a team total of 332.

Bennett Zeitner and Tyler Phillips boosted the Braves with 76s — rounds good enough to earn them the final two individual qualifying spots to the upcoming district tournament.

BOYS SOCCER

Bryan Perrine scored in the 76th minute to slice the BV deficit in half, but that’s as close as the Barons would get as Johnstown hung on for a 2-1 win Tuesday night.

Perrine found the back of the net off a rebounded penalty kick that struck the crossbar.

“Bryan just crashed the net looking for a rebound, like he’s supposed to do,” Buckeye Valley coach Eric Staley said. “He drew the foul, so he deserved the chance to finish.”

Jack Scheeler finished with six saves in the Baron goal while Caleb Rohrenbeck and Ryan Schmechel scored for the Johnnies.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Watterson def. Olentangy Liberty 25-23, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21; Dublin Scioto def. Olentangy Berlin 25-21, 25-15, 25-19

GIRLS SOCCER

Olentangy 4, Hilliard Darby 3

GIRLS TENNIS

Hilliard Bradley 4, Delaware Hayes 1

