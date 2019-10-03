Delaware Christian secures outright MOCAL title

The Delaware Christian girls volleyball team clinched an outright MOCAL championship Thursday night, topping host Tree of Life in straight sets.

The Eagles set the tone with a 25-13 win in the first before taking the second and third by respective scores of 25-16 and 25-14.

With one league game remaining, DCS (19-1) — varsity and JV — hasn’t dropped a set in league play.

Lyssi Snouffer led the way with 15 kills and 21 digs while Grace Williams had a match-high 19 assists. Other DCS standouts included Emma Rindfuss, who had 14 digs; Erin Bauslaugh, who chipped in 11 assists to go with seven digs and four kills; and Abby Blackburn, who had 13 digs, five kills and three aces.

Olentangy Orange 3, Olentangy 0

Coach Katie Duy picked up her 100th career win, Hanna Borer collected her 1,000th assist and the Pioneers claimed the league title outright with Thursday’s 25-16, 25-10, 25-18 win over the Braves.

Olentangy Liberty 3, Westerville Central 0

Claranne Fechter had 10 kills, Syd Novy added 20 digs and Logan Flaugh chipped in 30 assists to lead the Patriots to a 25-13, 27-25, 25-22 win over the Warhawks Thursday night.

Delaware Hayes 3, Dublin Jerome 1

The Pacers dropped the first set, but rallied to take the next three on the way to a 20-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 win over the Celtics Thursday night.

Bailey Christiansen and Rebecca Rocassin had 12 kills apiece, Chloe Jeffers and Roccassin each had 17 assists and Mia Thompson closed with a team-best 28 digs in the win.

Also: Worthington Kilbourne def. Olentangy Berlin 26-24, 25-20, 25-15

GIRLS SOCCER

Big Walnut picked up its second shutout win in as many days, following up Wednesday’s 5-0 win over Kenton with a lopsided 9-0 decision over Franklin Heights Thursday night.

Mya Kaylor broke the scoring seal less than six minutes into the action and Emma Barnett added another a little more than a minute later.

Ella Froehlich found the back of the net to make it a 3-0 game and Joleigh Lawrence and Katie Cook added tallies of their own before halftime.

Alexis Schone, Avery Schone, Avery Maxeiner and Estella Truax added second-half goals to smooth out the scoring summary.

Olentangy Liberty 2, Westerville Central 1

Alex Hill finished a direct kick from Elise Koshan for the go-ahead goal with two minutes to go as the Patriots notched a league win over the host Warhawks Thursday in Westerville.

Quinn Casey also scored for the Patriots.

Also: Dublin Jerome 3, Delaware Hayes 2

BOYS SOCCER

Connor Sexton had three saves as Olentangy Berlin and Worthington Kilbourne, the third-ranked team in the most recent OSSCA Division I State Poll, battled to a scoreless draw Thursday night.

Olentangy Liberty 3, Westerville Central 1

Jaggar Brooker had a hat trick, with two of his three goals coming off corner kicks, as the Patriots grabbed a win over the visiting Warhawks Thursday in Powell.

Also: Olentangy 1, Olentangy Orange 1; Dublin Jerome 3, Delaware Hayes 1

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_delgazette-1.jpg