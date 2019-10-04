Bexley outlasts Barons, 24-13

In search of its first win of the season, Buckeye Valley came out swinging Friday night against the Bexley Lions. But, a solid first-half performance couldn’t be replicated as the Barons fell to 0-6 after a 24-13 defeat.

Andre Ash returned the opening kickoff to the Bexley 24-yard line, setting the Barons up in prime field position as their offense took the field for their first drive.

Buckeye Valley wasted no time cashing in on the field position as quarterback Andy Anthony found receiver Dalton Dodds for a 24-yard touchdown pass on the drive’s first play, giving the Barons a 6-0 lead just 17 seconds into the game. Kicker Felipe Scharff’s extra point was no good.

The two teams traded stops before the Bexley offense finally put a drive together. Six consecutive Bexley runs had the Lions knocking on Buckeye Valley’s doorstep, moving the ball to the Barons’ 3-yard line.

But, the Barons’ defense would rise up, stuffing three Bexley runs to force a field goal attempt. Bexley kicker Sam Powers knocked home a 25-yarder to cut the Buckeye Valley lead to 6-3 with 6:24 remaining in the second quarter.

BV stretched their lead to 13-3 just before halftime. Anthony hit Alex Contreras on a 42-yard touchdown throw and catch with just under a minute left in the half to send the Barons into the break with a 10-point lead.

The story was much different in the second half, though, as Buckeye Valley was unable to sustain any of the momentum it took into the locker room.

Bexley took the opening kick of the second half and marched 63 yards — all runs — on 13 plays. Bexley running back Troy Redmond capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to cut the Barons’ lead to 13-10 with 6:05 left in the third quarter.

Buckeye Valley went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, and a 24-yard punt by Ash gave the Bexley offense a short field to work on.

Six plays later, Patrick Beck found the end zone on a 16-yard touchdown run to give Bexley its first lead of the night at 17-13 with 1:43 left in the third quarter … and the Lions would never relinquish it.

Bexley (3-3) would add to its lead late in the fourth quarter. Following a 45-yard run by Redmond, Beck ended any chances of a Buckeye Valley comeback with a 22-yard touchdown run to up the Bexley lead to 24-13.

Redmond finished with 204 yards on 25 carries and Beck added 92 yards on 20 carries.

Anthony completed 17 of his 30 attempts for 207 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Barons. Contreras finished with eight catches for 121 yards and a score.

Buckeye Valley will try again for its first win of the season when it hosts Columbus Academy next week.

Buckeye Valley’s Andre Ash (30) picks up big yardage on the opening kickoff to get his team off to a solid start against visiting Bexley Friday night in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_IMG_2589-1.jpeg Buckeye Valley’s Andre Ash (30) picks up big yardage on the opening kickoff to get his team off to a solid start against visiting Bexley Friday night in Delaware. Ben Stroup | Gazette

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

