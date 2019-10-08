Pacers’ Dye finishes 13th; Patriots 5th at districts

Delaware Hayes’ Hayley Dye had a steady front nine, but dropped a few strokes down the stretch as the sophomore saw her stellar season come to an end at Tuesday’s Division I District Tournament at New Albany Links Golf Club.

Dye shot a 38 through the turn — a mark just four strokes behind the leaders — but carded a 44 on the back nine to finish with a combined 82. She was tied for 13th among individuals.

New Albany’s Anna Ritter took top honors with a 71. The Eagles won the team title as well, carding a combined 305. Upper Arlington nabbed the second and final state-qualifying spot, finishing with a team total of 314.

Olentangy Liberty finished fifth as a team, firing a 372. Gracie Baun led the Patriots with an 87. Other Liberty scorers included Juliana Renda (89), Taya Buxton (98), Abigail Corbin (98) and Sophie Dudon (101).

Mount Vernon’s Maggie Williams and Grove City’s Lizzie Saur shot respective rounds of 74 and 78 to finish as the tournament’s two individual state qualifiers.

BOYS SOCCER

John Kibat, Dominic Antronica and Mike Lapid each found the back of the net as the Olentangy Berlin boys soccer team blanked Fairbanks 3-0 in non-league action Tuesday night.

Luke Butzier had a pair of assists for the Bears, who improved to 10-1-4 overall with the win.

Delaware Hayes 4, Mount Vernon 2

Kyle Klumpp had all four Hayes goals as the Pacers doubled up the Yellow Jackets in non-league action Tuesday night.

Colin Ashworth anchored the defense with three saves in goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Westerville Central took a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game, but Big Walnut got the equalizer a minute later on the way to a 3-2 non-league win Tuesday night.

Alexis Schone evened things up before Morgan Bodker scored off a corner to give the Golden Eagles a 2-1 edge midway through the first half.

Ella Froehlich added what proved to be the game-winner with 31:03 left while Payton Carter had three saves in the BW net.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Westerville Central def. Olentangy Berlin 22-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16; DeSales def. Olentangy Liberty 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 17-25, 15-13

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Denison def. Ohio Wesleyan 25-27, 28-26, 19-25, 25-23, 15-13

FIELD HOCKEY

Ohio Wesleyan 2, Wooster 1

