DCS wraps up record-breaking regular season

The Delaware Christian volleyball team wrapped up its best regular season in program history Thursday, dropping host Granville Christian in straight sets to improve to 21-1.

DCS won the first set 25-13 before taking each of the last two by 25-8 margins to seal the deal.

Lyssi Snouffer led the charge with 13 kills — the last of which gave her 1,500 for her career — to go with 20 digs.

Other standouts included Sloane Dellipoala, who had 12 kills and three blocks; Emma Rindfuss, who finished with 10 digs; Abby Blackburn, who collected a game-high seven aces; and Erin Bauslaugh, who had 12 assists in the win.

Olentangy Liberty 3, Olentangy 0

The Patriots closed out the OCC slate with a win, dropping the rival Braves 26-24, 25-12, 25-9 Thursday night.

Claranne Fechter led the Liberty charge with 16 kills, Logan Flaugh had 19 assists and Sydney Novy finished with 22 digs and four aces.

GIRLS SOCCER

Big Walnut punctuated its run to an OCC championship with an exclamation point Thursday, cruising to a 10-0 win over host Groveport in the league finale.

Avery Schone broke the scoring seal off a pass from Lexi Schone less than five minutes into the game to set the tone.

The Golden Eagles added another four tallies — goals from Ella Froehlich, Annie Thomas, Katie Cook and Emma Barnett — before halftime.

They poured in five more in the second half to smooth out the scoring summary. Joleigh Lawrence scored a pair, Hailey Krinn got one and Froehlich and Avery Schone each added their second of the game.

Olentangy Orange 1, Westerville North 0

The Pioneers secured an outright OCC-Buckeye title Thursday, edging the visiting Warriors in Lewis Center.

Orange finished 5-0 in league play, blanking all five opponents.

Sam Fedio scored the game winner 35 seconds before halftime off a feed from Peyton Kaufman while Amanda Poorbaugh and the defense took care of the rest. Poorbaugh finished with seven saves.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 2, Delaware Hayes 1; Olentangy 2, Olentangy Liberty 0; Columbus Academy 5, Buckeye Valley 0

BOYS SOCCER

Will Harrington, Austin Corley and Dominic Antronica scored to lead Olentangy Berlin to a 3-1 win over Delaware Hayes in the league finale Thursday night.

Harrington and Antronica also had assists in the win, as did Mason Morris, while Connor Sexton collected two saves in the Bears’ goal.

Briggy Kannally scored the Pacers’ lone goal.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_delgazette-6.jpg

Snouffer collects 1,500th-career kill