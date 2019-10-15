Top-seeded DCS rolls past Harvest Prep

Grace Williams and Abby Blackburn combined for 10 of the team’s 15 aces as the top-seeded Delaware Christian girls volleyball team opened the Division IV district tournament with a straight-set win over visiting Harvest Prep Tuesday night.

The first set, which the Eagles won 25-15, was easily the most competitive. They won the second and third by respective scores of 25-4 and 25-5 to seal the deal.

Sloane Dellipoala had a team-best seven kills and four blocks while Lyssi Snouffer added four kills and a team-high seven digs in the win.

Next up, DCS will host 18th-seeded Northside Christian Thursday at 6 p.m.

Also: Big Walnut def. Westerville South 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-9

GIRLS SOCCER

Sela Whitney scored two goals in the final three minutes of the first half, both off Evy Wirth assists, to lead fourth-seeded Buckeye Valley to 2-0 Division II district tournament win over 11th-seeded London Tuesday in Delaware.

With the win, the Barons advance to Saturday’s second round against visiting and fifth-seeded Jonathan Alder. The game is set to start at 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Drew Beck found the back of the net twice and Michael Zenios and Brandon Eddy scored their first varsity goals to lead 19th-seeded Olentangy to a 5-0 Division I district tournament win over 46th-seeded Newark Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Drew Clement was also solid, collecting a goal and two assists.

The win sets up a showdown against 24th-seeded Gahanna Lincoln in Thursday’s second round.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Kenyon scored early in the first overtime to slip past Ohio Wesleyan 1-0 in North Coast Athletic Conference action Tuesday in Gambier.

The Ladies’ Caroline McNeer sent a ball over the top to Fallon Raviol, who sent a 20-yard shot into the lower right corner of the Bishop goal at the :10 mark of the extra session.

Kenyon outshot Ohio Wesleyan, 19-10. Taylor Floyd finished with 6 saves for Ohio Wesleyan. Jillian Countey had 3 saves in the Kenyon goal.

