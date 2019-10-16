Pacers, Pioneers, Patriots cruise in tourney openers

Alyssa Griner, Ava Bruns and Taylor McMillin each found the back of the net twice to lead the 26th-seeded Delaware Hayes girls soccer team to a convincing 9-0 Division I district tournament win over 35th-seeded Mount Vernon Wednesday night in Delaware.

Monica Taglione, Aubrey Griner and Sara Dudley also scored in the win.

Next up, the Pacers advance to Saturday’s second round against 10th-seeded Bradley in Hilliard.

Olentangy Orange 9, Northland 0

Nine different players scored a goal as the Pioneers rolled to a Division I district tournament win Wednesday night in Lewis Center.

Secora Johnson, Camryn Earl, Addie Masters, Hannah Heald, Grace Poorbaugh, Maia Kaufman, Sam Fedio, Sophia Leonetti and Lauren Shrader each found the back of the net for Orange.

With the win, the third-seeded Pioneers will host 30th-seeded Watkins Memorial in Saturday’s second round.

Olentangy Liberty 10, Marion Harding 0

The Patriots made quick work of the Presidents Wednesday, scoring six first-half goals on the way to a lopsided Division I district tournament win in Powell.

Addi Moeller scored the first two goals of the game to get things rolling. Divya Patel and Alex Hill also had multi-goal games for 20th-seeded Liberty, which will take on ninth-seeded Marysville in the next round Saturday night.

VOLLEYBALL

The top-seeded Olentangy Orange girls volleyball team handled its business in the second round of the Division I district tournament, rolling past visiting and 31st-seeded Westerville North in straight sets Wednesday night in Lewis Center.

The Pioneers won the first set 25-12 before sealing the deal with wins of 25-6 and 25-12 in the second and third, respectively.

They set the tone early, jumping out to a 20-7 first-set lead before London Davis ended it with a kill.

Orange scored five straight points early in the second, turning a 3-3 tie into an 8-3 lead it only added to as the set wore on. It also had a nice stretch to close it out, scoring the final seven points, the last on a Molly Shomock kill, to take a commanding two-set edge.

Next up, Orange will take on the winner of today’s Columbus Briggs-Pickerington Central showdown in Wednesday’s district semifinal at Central Crossing.

Also: Olentangy def. Thomas Worthington 25-16, 25-18, 25-19; Gahanna Lincoln def. Delaware Hayes 25-19, 25-19, 25-14

BOYS SOCCER

Eighth-seeded Olentangy Orange scored three second-half goals, the last by Kyle Stringer with 1:37 left, to parlay a 1-0 halftime lead into a 4-0 win over 48th-seeded Zanesville in the second round of the Division I district tournament Wednesday night in Lewis Center.

With the win, Orange gets the winner of today’s New Albany-Reynoldsburg showdown Tuesday at home.

FIELD HOCKEY

Olentangy Liberty 2, Olentangy 1

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_delgazette-9.jpg