Eagles soar into district title game

The top-seeded Delaware Christian girls volleyball team started strong and finished with a flourish to knock off 14th-seeded East Knox in straight sets in a Division IV district semifinal Tuesday at Worthington Christian.

The Eagles won the first set 25-14 to set the tone. Abbi Blackburn had seven of her 11 kills in the opening set. She also added four aces in the win.

DCS trailed early in the second, but rallied to a 25-18 win before punching a ticket to the finals with a 25-15 win in the third. Erin Bauslaugh served three aces in a row to close out the final set. Bauslaugh had six aces to go with 20 assists.

Grace Williams also had 20 assists in the win, adding three aces.

Other Delaware Christian standouts included Lyssi Snouffer, who finished with 17 kills and 20 digs; Sloane Dellipoala, who had eight kills and eight digs; Allison Grover, who finished with five kills; and Emma Rindfuss, who chipped in 10 digs and a pair of aces.

With the win, The Eagles will play third-seeded Newark Catholic — a 25-10, 25-9, 25-16 winner over eighth-seeded Northmor in the other semifinal — Saturday back at Worthington Christian at 2 p.m.

Bishop Watterson 3, Olentangy 0

The 16th-seeded Braves made things hard on the second-seeded Eagles, especially in the first set, but Watterson hung on for the opening-set win and found its form the rest of the way to notch a straight-set win in Tuesday’s Division I district semifinal at Central Crossing.

The first set was the most competitive, with the Eagles hanging on 25-22. They took care of business from there, winning the second and third by respective scores of 25-14 and 25-19 to seal the deal.

With the win, Watterson advances to Saturday’s district final against either seventh-seeded Dublin-Scioto or 10th-seeded Gahanna Lincoln back at Central Crossing at 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Second-seeded Olentangy Liberty took an early 2-0 lead and added an insurance goal in the second half to notch a 3-1 win over 22nd-seeded Pickerington Central in a Division I district semifinal Tuesday night in Powell.

Graydon Shook and Blake Collins had the first-half tallies, both in the first 20 minutes of the game.

The Tigers sliced their deficit in half by the break, but couldn’t get any closer as Tyler Harris added the insurance goal to smooth out the scoring summary.

With the win, Liberty gets 11th-seeded Upper Arlington in Saturday’s district final at a time and place to be announced.

New Albany 1, Olentangy Orange 0

Kam Kist scored off a cross from Ryan Blackburn midway through the first half to account for the game’s lone goal as the 14th-seeded Eagles edged the eighth-seeded Pioneers in a Division I district semifinal Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Next up, New Albany will play third-seeded St. Charles in Saturday’s district final at a time and place to be announced.

FIELD HOCKEY

New Albany 2, Olentangy Liberty 0 (Division I district semifinal); Bishop Watterson 6, Olentangy Orange 0 (Division I district semifinal)

Delaware Christian’s Lyssi Snouffer (2) goes up for a kill during the second set of Tuesday’s Division IV district semifinal against East Knox. She had 17 kills and 20 digs in the Eagles’ straight-set win. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_lyssi.jpeg Delaware Christian’s Lyssi Snouffer (2) goes up for a kill during the second set of Tuesday’s Division IV district semifinal against East Knox. She had 17 kills and 20 digs in the Eagles’ straight-set win. Ben Stroup | Gazette