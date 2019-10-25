Ash’s monster night lifts Barons past Lions

Andre Ash ran for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns as the Buckeye Valley football team gave its home crowd plenty to cheer for in its home finale, scoring 49 points over the course of the final three quarters en route to a convincing 49-25 win over visiting Liberty Union Friday night in Delaware.

It was the Barons’ first win since joining the Mid-State League at the start of the season.

The Lions (0-9, 0-6) scored the game’s first points when Barrett Young found the end zone from a yard out with 3:02 left in the first quarter.

From there, though, Ash and the Barons (1-8, 1-5) took over.

Ash scored the first of his five touchdowns to give BV a 7-6 lead with 3:58 left in the second quarter before Scottie Steck caught a nine-yard TD just before halftime to make it a 14-6 game at the break.

Ash scored his other four touchdowns in the second half, the longest a 46-yarder to make it 33-18 with 14 seconds left in the third. The Barons also got an 85-yard kick return for a touchdown by Andy Anthony and a 36-yard field goal off the foot of Felipe Scharff.

Groveport 49, Big Walnut 0

Emmanuel Anthony and Jashaun McGraw ran for two touchdowns apiece and the defense took care of the rest as the host Cruisers did just that — cruised — to a league win over the Golden Eagles Friday night in Groveport.

Big Walnut (4-5, 2-2) struggled to get much of anything going on offense, collecting just 158 yards of total offense while turning the ball over four times — one a pick six by John Molton to give Groveport (8-1, 4-0) a 14-0 lead just four minutes into the game.

Anthony finished with 95 yards on 11 carries to go with his two scores while McGraw had 12 carries for 78 yards. Jalil Underdown also had a 42-yard TD reception in the win.

Eagle quarterback Jagger Barnett completed 14 of his 28 passes for 118 yards while Mitchell Embaugh led BW on the ground with 27 yards on 13 carries.

Hilliard Darby 24, Delaware Hayes 6

The host Panthers ran the ball 47 times for more than 300 yards en route to an OCC win over the Pacers Friday night in Hilliard.

Hayes (3-6, 1-5) struck first when Kyle Klumpp drilled a 27-yard field goal with 8:26 left in the first quarter. It was the first of two he converted on the night, but that’s all the scoring the Pacers got. His second — a 36-yarder — made it 14-6 in the third before the Panthers closed things out with 10 unanswered points in the fourth.

Evan Grose gave Darby (6-3, 4-2) the lead for good with a 10-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

Darby QB Jack Stultz led the Panther attack, finishing with 142 yards on 19 carries to go with a touchdown. Connor Jones also ran for more than 100 yards, 112 on 17 carries, with a touchdown in the win.

Blake Eiland led the Pacers, completing eight of his 16 passes for 76 yards while rushing for a team-best 89 yards. Colby Cooper was his top target, collecting six grabs for 57 yards.

Dublin Jerome 25, Olentangy Berlin 20

The Bears outscored the hosts 13-0 in the fourth, but the rally fell just short as the Celtics, who led 25-7 at the end of the third quarter, held on for a key win to move into first place in the OCC-Cardinal Division all by themselves Friday night in Dublin.

Jerome (7-2, 5-1) led 18-0 until Berlin (5-4, 4-2) quarterback Jacob Moeller found Ethan Lee for a 13-yard scoring strike with 6:01 left in the second quarter.

Ryan Miller answered with a 25-yard TD to Carter Barco in the third to give the Celtics their big lead after three.

Moeller sprinted into the end zone from 41 yards out to tighten things up early in the fourth before Johnny Spinner plowed in for a two-yard score with 4:03 left to smooth out the scoring summary.

Moeller completed 19 of his 41 passes for 238 yards while Spinner had 14 carries for 55 yards in the setback. Jalen Weitzel was the team’s leading receiver, finishing with five grabs for 84 yards.

Miller, meanwhile, led Jerome. He completed 15 of his 31 passes for 210 yards and three scores while rushing for a team-best 60 yards.

Olentangy 44, Westerville North 14

Trent Maddox hit Jace Middleton for touchdowns on each of their first two possessions of the game and the Braves never looked back, rolling to a lopsided OCC-Buckeye win over the host Warriors Friday night in Westerville.

Caleb Gossett scored on a sweep to make it 28-0 at the half and a Middleton interception led to a 39-yard field goal by Hayden Olcott to give Olentangy (5-4, 2-2) a commanding 31-0 edge with 7:07 left in the third.

The Braves led 38-0 after three before the Warriors (1-8, 0-4) got a pair of touchdowns late.

