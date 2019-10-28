Barons nab regional runner-up honors

Chloe Dawson finished fifth among individuals and Baily Kreft closed just outside the top 10 to lead the Buckeye Valley girls cross country team at Saturday’s Division II regional championship race in Pickerington.

Dawson crossed the line in 19:05.8 while Kreft finished 15th overall in 19:30.3 — efforts good enough to earn all-region honors.

The Barons, who finished second as a team, advance to this weekend’s state showcase. The runner-up effort ties the their best regional finish in school history. They were also regional runner-ups in 2004.

Other BV standouts included Madelyn Zindars, who finished 36th in 20:18.2; and Jia Radloff, who closed 39th in 20:22.5.

Next up, Buckeye Valley will compete in the D-II state championship race scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Saturday at National Trail Raceway.

Division I

Olentangy Liberty finished fourth as a team and Olentangy Orange was right behind in fifth as both parlayed solid showings at Saturday’s Division I regional championship race in Pickerington into tickets to the upcoming state championship.

The Patriots were powered by Audrey Piero (22nd in 19:33.8) and Linnea Kunesh (30th in 19:47.8).

Abby Schroff (21st in 19:21.4) and Paige Benecke (27th in 19:46.5) led the Pioneers.

Big Walnut and Olentangy Berlin were also in action, finishing 10th and 11th, respectively.

The Golden Eagles got a standout showing from senior Colbi Borland, who led all Delaware County runners with a seventh-place performance (18:49.2) — the best regional finish for any BW runner, boy or girl, in school history.

The Bears, meanwhile, were led by Meghan Boggess’ 28th-place effort of 19:47.5.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Olentangy Orange qualified for the upcoming state showcase as a team and Olentangy Liberty’s Jack Humenay and Olentangy’s Mikey Worboy did the same as individuals to highlight Saturday’s Division I regional championship race in Pickerington.

The Pioneers finished third among the 16 teams in action, getting steady showings from Alex Kenish (22nd in 16:36.2), Bryan King (29th in 16:47.5) and Jake Ethridge (30th in 16:47.7).

Humenay led all Delaware County runners, finishing 12th among the 125 runners in action with a time of 16:16.6. Worboy was only a few seconds behind, crossing the line 18th in 16:25.1.

Delaware Hayes’ Brian Frisch and Olentangy Berlin’s Corey Rinehart were also in action. Frisch wrapped up what was a solid senior season with a 78th-place effort of 17:26.3 while Rinehart finished 125th in 19:55.7.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/10/web1_delgazette-15.jpg