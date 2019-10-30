Buckeyes win exhibition over Cedarville, 95-52

In their final tuneup before the season starts next week, no. 18 Ohio State defeated the Cedarville Yellow Jackets, 95-52, in Value City Arena Wednesday night in their first and only exhibition game.

Kaleb Wesson led the Buckeyes in scoring with 23 points, including 3-4 from three-point range, and highly-touted freshman D.J. Carton added 15 points.

Columbus native Quinton Green led Cedarville with 16 points, and Hilliard Bradley alum Isaiah Speelman added nine points.

Cedarville, playing before a large contingent of fans who made the short trip to Columbus, held their own in the early going as Ohio State started the game just 5 of 15 from the field and struggled to pick up Cedarville shooters on the defensive end.

A layup by Cedarville’s Branden Maughmer tied the game at 20 with under 10 minutes left to play in the first half. But Ohio State responded with a 20-2 run late in the opening period to give the Buckeyes a 41-27 lead heading into halftime. Wesson scored 13 of his 23 points to lead the Buckeyes in the first half.

The second half was all Buckeyes as their talent and depth eventually took over the game, led by Carton’s 11 second-half points.

As expected, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann substituted freely throughout the game, and Buckeyes fans got their first look at the freshmen trio Carton, E.J. Liddell, and Alonzo Gaffney.

Liddell added nine points in 16 minutes of action, and Gaffney had five points in 14 minutes.

In all, 10 players played at least 14 minutes for Holtmann, who said before the game that he would roll several different looks out as he is still searching for his best lineups.

Kyle Young finished a rebound shy of a double-double as he scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Ohio State will kick off its regular season next Wednesday when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats in Value City Arena. Tip-off for that game is set for 8:30 p.m. and the game will be aired on FS1.

