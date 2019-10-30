Fast start sends Pioneers past Monarchs

DUBLIN – The Olentangy Orange girls soccer team avenged one of its two losses this season, all while giving the Pioneers the chance to avenge the other.

Morgan Scott scored two goals and Camryn Earl added a goal and an assist to lead the Pioneers to a 3-0 win over Marysville in a Division I regional semifinal Wednesday night at Dublin Jerome.

“We’ve been really doing well with the starts of our games,” Orange coach Tim Lawrence said. “We got one in 10 minutes into this game against a team that’s very defensive. They haven’t given up a goal this tournament. So, it was good to crack the ice a little bit and then get Morgan Scott to crack two more in before the break … that was big.”

Earl scored the first goal of the game, knocking in a shot deflected off Marysville goalkeeper Brielle Young’s hand into the back of the net to give the Pioneers (15-2-4) a 1-0 lead with 29:41 left in the first half.

“I just really felt it coming,” Earl said. “I had a couple of misplays in the beginning. I just had to stay positive. The ball coming across – I knew I could get there and take a touch and finish it.”

Earl led Scott by the defense from midfield. Scott lofted a shot over the goalie’s head and in from about 30 yards out to push the lead to 2-0 with 12:02 remaining in the half.

“I saw her off her line and I just came out and saw that the upper-left corner was open because she was more toward the right side,” Scott said. “So, I just slid it.”

Scott scored again two and a half minutes later when she beat a defender and the goalkeeper to the ball on the right side and slid the shot through for a three-goal lead.

Marysville handed Orange its only home loss – a 1-0 decision Sept. 12.

“We wanted to come out and beat them and get our revenge on them,” Scott said. “It worked out for us.”

Amanda Poorbaugh had four saves in goal for the Pioneers and Young finished with three saves for the Monarchs (13-4-3).

The Pioneers will play Dublin Coffman, which won a 2-0 meeting Aug. 27, in a regional final Saturday at 12 p.m. at Westerville Central.

“I think it’s going to be a good matchup,” Lawrence said. “We’re very familiar with each other. The best two teams in our area are in this regional final. I expect a highly contested game. We’re excited to be there and get another crack at them.”

Orange wins 3-0 to set up showdown with Coffman

By Michael Rich For the Gazette

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.

