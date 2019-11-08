Braves cruise past Trojans to open playoffs

The Olentangy football team took a couple minutes to warm up, but once it did host Troy couldn’t do anything to cool it off as the Braves rolled to a 42-10 Division II regional quarterfinal win Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium.

The Trojans (8-3) scored the first 10 points of the game — Brayden Siler broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and kicked a 37-yard field goal after the Braves (6-5) fumbled away the ensuing kickoff — but it was all Olentangy the rest of the way.

Landon Johnson capped a lengthy drive with a 10-yard TD run on the Braves’ next possession, pulling his team within four, 10-6 with 5:33 left in the first quarter.

The extra point was blocked, but Olentangy made up for it on its next possession. Trent Maddox hit Jace Middleton for a 26-yard scoring strike and then found Johnson for the two-point conversion to make it a 14-10 game with 1:51 left in the first.

Obviously, the Braves weren’t even close to done.

Maddox fired touchdown passes to Jake Coleman (29 yards) and Caleb Gossett (52 yards) to balloon the Olentangy edge to 28-10 by the break.

Maddox did it himself early in the third, scoring on a one-yard run to make it 35-10, and Johnson powered into the end zone from two yards out to smooth out the scoring summary later in the quarter.

Next up, Olentangy will take on 11-0 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne Friday at a site to be determined.

Anthony Wayne 44, Olentangy Berlin 36

The Bears battled back time and time again, scoring 36 points on a team that only allowed 41 all season long, but couldn’t complete the comeback in Friday’s Division II regional quarterfinal against the host Generals.

Anthony Wayne (11-0) broke the scoring seal with a couple first quarter touchdowns and went up 21-0 when Mason Alberts sprinted into the end zone from 89 yards out early in the second. Alberts was the story, finishing with 307 yards rushing to go with four touchdowns.

Berlin, down by a couple scores most of the night, didn’t back down, though, outscoring the Generals 22-16 in the second half.

Jacob Moeller completed 21 of his 37 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bears (6-5). Johnny Spinner had 93 yards on the ground and a touchdown of his own.

Moller hit Justin Rader for a 17-yard TD with 27 seconds left and Berlin tacked on the two-point conversion to account for the final margin.

Ethan Lee, Jalen Weitzel and Bennett Lawrence also had TD grabs in the setback.

