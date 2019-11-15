Bishops open NCAA tourney with 2-0 win

Ryan Huelsman and Hector Gomez entered Friday’s NCAA Division III first-round matchup with Hope with one goal each through 21 games.

By the time the dust settled, both doubled their totals to lift the Ohio Wesleyan men’s soccer team to a 2-0 win in Holland, Mich.

Huelsman, a St. Charles grad, found the back of the net at the 75:39 mark of the second half to account for what proved to be the game-winning goal. Gomez, another Central Ohio product from DeSales, added an insurance goal less than three minutes later to all but seal the deal.

J.P. Baughman anchored the Bishop defense with three saves in goal.

The win sets up a second-round showdown against Chicago set for 5 p.m. today.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Wesleyan’s Ethan Stanislawski had 20 points and Nick Carlson added 17 off the bench, including a clutch three-pointer to even things at 70 with nine seconds left, but Jamezell Davis scored with one tick on the clock on the ensuing possession to lead Albion to a 72-70 win in the first round of the season-opening Capital Tip-Off Classic Friday night in Columbus.

The Bishops led 42-34 at the break, but were outscored 38-28 in the second half. They shot just under 40-percent from the field.

Quinton Armstrong led Albion with a game-high 22 points while Caden Ebeling had 19 to go with 11 rebounds in the win.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Wesleyan started both halves well, outscoring Albion 14-11 in the first quarter and 27-22 in the third, but combined for 20 points in the second and fourth en route to a 66-61 setback in the opening round of the Trine Classic Friday night in Angola, Ind.

Four Bishops finished in double figures, with Nicole Popovich pouring in a team-best 15. Claire Sterling had 12 points in the loss, Cierra Joiner finished with 11 and Leah Maniaci had 10.

Rain Hinton poured in a game-best 27 points for Albion.

