Eagles pull away for season-opening win

The Delaware Christian girls basketball team outscored host Centerburg 23-10 in the fourth quarter on the way to a solid 60-43 season-opening win Friday night.

The Eagles led 27-25 at the break and 37-35 heading into the final eight minutes of action.

“Our first half was definitely nothing to write home about,” DCS coach Jackie Boggs said. “The jitters were apparent, but half way through the third we got it together and started to play basketball. We only went seven deep tonight, but had four in double figures and I was happy with their energy in the fourth quarter.”

Lyssi Snouffer had a huge game right out of the gate, leading all scorers with 27 points to go with 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Other Delaware Christian standouts included Katie Neuhart, who had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds; Abbi Maurer, who finished with 11 points, four boards and three steals; and Emma Rindfuss, who closed with 10 points to go with two steals and a couple rebounds.

The Eagles return to action Tuesday, hosting Fairbanks at 6 p.m. for their home opener.

Delaware Hayes 76, Central Crossing 31

The Pacers outscored the visiting Comets 26-6 in the first quarter and never looked back, rolling to a lopsided season-opening win Friday night in Delaware.

Alexis Amabile led the charge with 26 points on the strength of five three-pointers. Alyssa Griner and Katie Smith were also solid in the win, finishing with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Smith had three triples.

Next up, Hayes takes on host Licking Heights in non-league action tonight.

MEN’S SOCCER

Luther’s Logan Morrison connected on the go-ahead penalty kick, and Norse goalkeeper Carson Davenport turned aside Ohio Wesleyan’s potential equalizer as the 16th-ranked Norse outscored the 18th-ranked Bishops, 6-5, on penalty kicks after a scoreless tie in the third round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Friday at North Park University in Chicago.

The Norse advance to a national quarterfinal matchup on Saturday against the winner of Friday’s game between Calvin and North Park.

Luther’s Colin Hughes opened the shootout by putting a kick into the right side of the net, but sophomore midfielder Hector Gomez answered with a successful kick to even the score at 1-1. Luther’s Marcos Vila and freshman midfielder Cristian Gomez converted kicks in the second round to make it 2-2.

The Bishops took the lead when Luther’s Ben Keller hit the left post and senior back Joe Brush found the back of the net, but the Norse came back to tie when Harry Merz connected on his kick and Davenport made a save on a drive by senior back Charles Branche III.

On the final kicks of the regulation shootout, Luther’s Ben Sizelove sent a shot into the right side of the goal, bringing senior midfielder Brady Whittekind to the spot needing to make the kick to keep the Bishops alive. Whittekind went for the left post, and Davenport got a hand on the ball, but not enough to keep it out of the net, and the shootout went on to alternating kicks.

