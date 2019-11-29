Braves use third-quarter surge to top Pacers

Meg Spohn, Jonna Spohn and Kennedie Doup all hit three-pointers as part of a 13-5 third quarter to help the Olentangy girls basketball team get a little breathing room on the way to a 50-42 non-league win over visiting Delaware Hayes Friday night in Lewis Center.

The game couldn’t have been much tighter prior to the third. The teams were tied at 11 after one and the Braves (2-1) owned a slim 27-24 halftime lead.

The Pacers (2-1) battled back a bit in the fourth, winning the final frame 13-10, but the Braves sealed the deal from the free-throw line, scoring six of their 10 points from the charity stripe.

Doup finished with a game-best 15 points for Olentangy while Meg Spohn added 10 in the win. Chloe Jeffers, Alyssa Griner and Alexis Amabile finished in double figures for Hayes. Jeffers had 12 while Griner and Amabile poured in 10 apiece.

Also: Watkins Memorial 69, Olentangy Orange 22

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jagger Barnett buried a game-best four triples on the way to a 20-point night as Big Walnut opened the season with a 61-55 non-league win over host Lancaster Friday night.

The Golden Eagles (1-0) trailed 14-10 after the first quarter, but got going in the second and third. They outscored the Gales 19-11 in the second and 21-9 in the third to take a 50-34 lead into the final eight minutes of action. The hosts battled back down the stretch, but BW hung on.

Kegan Hienton backed Barnett with 14 points while Lancaster’s Jacob Davenport and Owen Snyder combined for 30 in the setback.

