Pacers cruise past Benjamin Logan

The Delaware Hayes swimming and diving teams started their seasons with wins Saturday as both the boys and girls topped visiting Benjamin Logan by wide margins.

Caleb Bucher led the boys, who won 155-69, taking top honors in a pair of individual events. He also helped a couple relay teams to first-place points.

The senior picked up wins in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.58) and 50 freestyle (24.42 seconds). He also teamed up with Aidan Stojkov, Ryan Gray and Max Etheridge to win the 200 medley relay in 1:53.34 and Kaden Gannon, Stojkov and Etheridge to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.06.

Other Pacer winners included Charles Abahazi in the 200 IM (2:27.93), Sam Sulek in the 1-meter diving event (249.85), Etheridge in the 100 butterfly (1:11.04), Stojkov in the 100 freestyle (53.20 seconds), Joshua Bucher in the 500 freestyle (6:09.66), Carter Rees in the 100 backstroke (1:00.06) and Ryan Gray in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.24).

On the girls’ side, Rena Ouyang and Mackenzie Carter won a pair of individual events apiece. Ouyang earned top honors in the 200 IM (2:29.61) and 100 butterfly (1:04.91) while Carter, just a freshman, won the 100 freestyle (55.04 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:04.85).

The duo also made some noise in the relays. Ouyang and Carter combined with Elizabeth Abahazi and Kailyn Smith to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.65) and joined forces with Abahazi and Maddie Richardson to win the 200 medley relay (1:55.98).

Other Hayes winners included Smith in the 200 freestyle (2:10.54) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.07), Lauren Ertz in the 50 freestyle (26.62 seconds) and Elizabeth Uniss in the 500 freestyle (6:05.47),

As a team, the Hayes girls outscored Benjamin Logan 204-54.

