Strong start sends Pioneers over Pacers, 57-43

Ryan Cutler finished with a game-high 19 points to go with six rebounds as the Olentangy Orange boys basketball team opened its season with a 57-43 non-league win over visiting Delaware Hayes Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

The Pioneers (1-0) led 14-11 after the first quarter, but created even more separation with 16-9 second.

The Pacers (0-2) sliced into their deficit in the third, but only by a point, and Orange used a 14-9 fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Andre Irvin backed Cutler with 13 points while Jason Foster had 11 for the Pioneers.

Paul Burris led the Pacers with 18 points and seven boards in the setback. Addison Harvey and Ryan Smudz were also steady, finishing with eight points apiece.

Buckeye Valley 64, Wellington 62

Dylan Herbert hit five triples, added three clutch free throws in the fourth and finished with a game-high 26 points as the Barons clipped the visiting Jaguars in league play Tuesday night.

BV (2-0) controlled things early, jumping out to a 20-10 lead after one, but Wellington (0-1) answered with a 21-8 second to take a 31-28 lead into halftime.

A big third gave the Barons a 53-49 lead heading into the final eight minutes of action — a period which ended with a potential game-winning three from the Jaguars rim in and out at the buzzer.

Troy Scowden backed Herbert with 18 points in the win.

River Valley 59, Olentangy Berlin 48

The Vikings led 23-11 after one and 39-17 by the break on the way to a non-league win over the visiting Bears Tuesday night.

Berlin rallied late, outscoring River Valley 17-4 in the fourth, but it wasn’t nearly enough to complete the comeback.

Austin Corley had a game-best 16 points for the Bears (0-1) while Klayton Kenney had 15 to lead the Vikings (2-0).

Hebron Lakewood 52, Delaware Christian 25

Dayne and Pryce Johnson combined for 14 points, but the rest of the Eagles managed just 11 between them as DCS fell to visiting Lakewood Tuesday night in Delaware.

Austin Bowman had 12 points to lead the Lancers (1-0) while Nathan Stewart added four for the Eagles (1-1).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delaware Hayes rallied for 26 fourth-quarter points to give itself a chance, but the comeback fell short as host Olentangy Berlin held on for a 60-57 OCC-Cardinal Division win Tuesday night in Delaware.

Karli Theis and Chloe Jeffers each hit two three-pointers in the fourth to keep the Pacers (2-2) within striking distance, but the Bears’ Maddie Goodman, Haley Cera, Lexie Syroka and Gwynne Kiener combined to connect on 10 0f 12 free throws down the stretch to seal the deal.

Goodman led all scorers with 18 points while Kiener had 15 and Courtney Suchan poured in 13 to help Berlin (1-1) post its first win of the season.

Alexis Amabile led Hayes with 14 points, Jeffers added 13 and Alyssa Griner chipped in 10 in the setback.

