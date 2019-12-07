BV’s Scowden in stable condition after fall

Buckeye Valley sophomore Troy Scowden was taken to the hospital Friday night after he was knocked to the floor while going up for a dunk.

Scowden suffered a skull fracture with some bleeding in the brain.

“Troy is in stable condition (at Nationwide Children’s Hospital) at this time and doctors continue to run tests to determine whether or not he will need surgery to help with the bleeding from his skull fracture,” BV coach Andy Gast said in a statement released through the school’s athletic account on Twitter.

Scowden was attempting to finish off a fast break. He went up and was contested on his dunk attempt and landed on his head and neck. He was unconscious and went into a seizure, but regained consciousness before an ambulance arrived.

“The (Buckeye Valley family’s) thoughts and prayers are with Troy Scowden and his family for a speedy recovery,” BV superintendent Andrew Miller Tweeted out Friday night.

The game against KIPP Columbus was suspended late in the first quarter with the Barons leading 10-2. No reschedule date has been determined.

Buckeye Valley’s Troy Scowden celebrates after his team knocked off Delaware Hayes in last Friday’s season opener. A week later, the sophomore suffered a skull fracture in a game against visiting KIPP Columbus. He was in stable condition at Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Saturday morning. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/12/web1_SCOWDEN2-2.jpeg Buckeye Valley’s Troy Scowden celebrates after his team knocked off Delaware Hayes in last Friday’s season opener. A week later, the sophomore suffered a skull fracture in a game against visiting KIPP Columbus. He was in stable condition at Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Saturday morning. Ben Stroup | Gazette

By Michael Rich For the Gazette

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.