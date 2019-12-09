Pacers post strong start to season

Five matches into the season, one Friday at Marysville and another four more over the weekend, and the Delaware Hayes wrestling team has a solid 4-1 record to show for itself.

Obviously, there’s been a lot of winning going on. Emmett Cain (160) and Mason Sutandar (182), though, have done nothing but win so far, each emerging from the busy early-season stretch with perfect 5-0 records.

Cain pinned Jayden Simmons in just 40 seconds while Sutandar forced Parker Reese to the mat in 1:10 in a 42-30 win over Marysville.

They also combined for nine of the Pacers’ 21 points in a loss to nationally-ranked Parkersburg South (WV) Saturday and went a perfect 6-0 in wins over Grove City, Teays Valley and Springboro with five pins and a tech fall.

Hayes fell to Parkersburg South 59-21 before knocking off Grove City 53-21, Teays Valley 49-23 and Springboro 37-33.

Corbin May (170), right in the middle of Cain and Sutandar in Hayes’ lineup, has also been in the thick of the team’s early-season success. He’s 4-1 through five matches with his only loss at the hands of Springboro’s Will Coffield by a slim 6-5 margin.

Blue Ace Invitational

Max Lenz, Christian Jodrey and Ryan Coletta led Big Walnut at Saturday’s Blue Ace Invitational in Granville.

Lenz was the overall champ in his weight class (285), finishing a perfect 5-0 at the event, which featured five rounds of pool play before the teams were seeded and competed head-to-head in duals.

Big Walnut, which was in second through four rounds, slipped to third in the fifth before falling to third-place Highland in a dual.

Jodrey backed Lenz with a 4-1 afternoon while Coletta was 3-1 when all was said and done.

Olentangy Invitational

Gabe Bulugaris nabbed runner-up honors at 113, Vaughn Fowler was third at 120 and Zach Neville and Ben Hall finished fourth at 106 and 138, respectively, to lead Olentangy at its host invitational Saturday in Lewis Center.

Centerville, which had four individual champs, won the event with 279.5 points. Hilliard Bradley was second with 174.5 while Lancaster smoothed out the top three with a team score of 167.

The Braves finished eighth overall with 80 points.

Also: Olentangy Orange 3rd (151 points) at Lee Spitzer Golden Bear Invitational

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/12/web1_delgazette-5.jpg

By Ben Stroup bstroup@aimmediamidwest.com

Golden Eagles nab top-4 finish in Granville

Golden Eagles nab top-4 finish in Granville