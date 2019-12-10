Resilient Barons top Raiders, 60-52

Before Tuesday’s game at London, there was no way for Buckeye Valley coach Andy Gast to know for sure just what kind of performance he was going to get from his team.

Afterward, though, he couldn’t have been more pleased as the Barons, competing for the first time since losing big man Troy Scowden to a season-ending injury — an injury stemming from a scary fall that suspended Friday’s game in the first quarter — improved to 3-0 with a hard-fought 60-52 win over the Red Raiders.

“I’m so proud of our guys,” Gast said. “I’ve never seen a group of my kids play harder than we did tonight. We were super locked-in and won every 50-50 ball … I’m proud of them all.”

BV, which led 8-7 after the first quarter, used a 23-16 second to gain some separation before both teams scored 29 second-half points to smooth out the scoring summary.

Dylan Herbert led the Barons with 18 points while Dylan Thompson and Max Stokey had 16 and 10, respectively.

London’s Trey Woodyard led all scorers with 21 points in the setback.

Dublin Coffman 77, Olentangy 70

Olentangy’s Jake Elmore hit six triples on the way to a 20-point night, but Coffman’s Keaton Turner and Nash Hostetler combined for 50 as the Shamrocks topped the Braves in non-league action Tuesday night in Dublin.

Turner, who poured in a game-best 29 points, connected on four three-pointers and hit nine of his 10 free throws. Hostetler, who also had four threes, had 21 points in the win.

Olentangy won the third quarter 23-14 to even things at 53 heading into the final eight minutes of action, but Coffman used a 24-17 fourth to seal the deal.

Hilliard Bradley 64, Olentangy Berlin 33

The Bears hung around early, down just one, 24-23, at halftime, but the host Jaguars used an 18-5 third and 22-5 fourth to pull away for a lopsided non-league win Tuesday in Hilliard.

Austin Corley led Berlin with 11 points in the loss while Keaton Norris had a game-best 18 on the strength of five three-pointers for Bradley.

Olentangy Liberty 64, Marysville 52

The Patriots used a 17-10 second to gain some separation on the way to a non-league win over the visiting Monarchs Tuesday in Powell.

Andrew Wade led Liberty with 14 points while Kal Jayaraman, who had three triples in the win, finished with 13.

Jack Christian had a game-best 16 points for Marysville.

Dublin Scioto 39, Delaware Hayes 27

The Irish held the Pacers to just nine first-half points, three in the second quarter, on the way to an OCC win Tuesday in Dublin.

Paul Burris led Hayes with 14 points and four three-pointers while Jayden Prince had 14 points for Scioto.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Dublin Coffman girls basketball team scored 27 points in the first quarter en route to a lopsided 70-44 non-league win over host Olentangy Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Juliana Burris and Tessa Grady had 19 points apiece for the Shamrocks.

Karmen Long led a list of nine scorers for the Braves with eight points in the setback.

Olentangy Liberty 69, Marysville 41

The Patriots started fast and finished strong in Tuesday’s non-league win over the host Monarchs.

Liberty led 35-24 at the break and used a 22-7 fourth quarter to smooth out the scoring summary.

Kelly Levering had 24 points in the win while Jordan Rich had 20 of her own.

Tinley Graves led Marysville with 12 points.

Big Walnut 55, Olentangy Orange 26

Avery Schone poured in 17 points and Abby Brown added 14 as the Golden Eagles bumped their record to 3-0 with Tuesday’s win over the host Pioneers.

Big Walnut outscored Orange 20-7 in the first half and only added to its edge in the third and fourth quarters.

Buckeye Valley 43, Bexley 42

Paige Garrett scored with 1.5 seconds left to lift the Barons to their second one-point win in a row Tuesday in Bexley.

Dani Grether led BV with 17 points while Anika Craft, last game’s hero, had 10.

Regan Comstock led the Lions with 14 points in the loss.

Dublin Scioto 56, Delaware Hayes 36

The Irish outscored the Pacers 17-5 in the second quarter to break things open on the way to an OCC win Tuesday in Delaware.

Hayes’ Alexis Amabile led all scorers with 16 points while Folu Olujde-Ajibade had 11 for Scioto.

Delaware Christian 76, Shekinah Christian 7

Abbi Maurer stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 17 points, 16 steals and five assists as the Eagles rolled to a lopsided league win Tuesday night.

Katie Neuhart and Lyssi Snouffer were also solid in the win, finishing with 21 points apiece, while Rachel Fisher had a career-high seven points and Hannah Philbrook scored her first-career points, finishing with four.

Also: Hilliard Bradley 47, Olentangy Berlin 38

