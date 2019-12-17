Sharp-shooting Barons bury Bobcats

DELAWARE – Dylan Thompson made one seemingly minor adjustment to his game a couple of weeks ago. He added the ability of sight with a set of contact lenses.

The ability to see helped Thompson watch six of his three-point attempts find the basket to lead the Buckeye Valley boys basketball team to a 65-45 win over visiting Grandview Heights in MSL-Ohio play Tuesday night.

Thompson added the contacts before the London game Dec. 10 and is averaging 17.7 points per game since the addition after scoring 15 points in the first two games.

“It’s helped a lot,” he said. “Ever since I got them – I’ve been shooting the ball so much better.”

Thompson buried five of his threes in the first half alone, including one that capped a 9-0 run in the second quarter to give the Barons a 32-21 lead at the break.

Thompson finished with a game-high 24 points to lead BV, which buried 10 threes for the game with all of them coming in the first three quarters and seven in the first half.

“I think he’s one of the best defenders in all of Central Ohio,” BV coach Andy Gast said. “Now, he’s shooting the ball like he is. So, he’s becoming a complete player.”

Jevin Beard knocked down two of those long balls in the second quarter to start the 9-0 rally before the break. Beard led the Barons (5-0, 2-0) with nine rebounds and four assists and added 14 points.

Thompson buried his second three-pointer of the game to give the Barons a 12-9 lead with 3:11 left in the first quarter and they never trailed again.

“We’re playing some good basketball right now and coming into this game we knew (Grandview) would be the best team we’ve played all year,” Gast said. “I’m very proud of our kids – they really executed tonight.”

Thompson was also charged with guarding Grandview’s leading scorer in Brian Collier.

“Our defense has been really good,” Gast said. “If you can guard, you’re going to be in games … and we’re shooting the ball really well right now.

Collier and Luke Lachey each scored 16 points to lead the Bobcats (4-2, 2-1). Collier added six rebounds and a couple of steals and Lachey finished with five borads, three assists and two steals.

“We knew their good players were going to score, but we wanted to make it tough on them,” Gast said. “I thought Max Stokey and Jake Radcliffe … I thought their defense on Lachey was great.”

Dylan Herbert had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists and Owen Osborne had seven points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Barons.

Herbert scored four of his points during a 9-2 rally that helped BV blow the game open in the third quarter. He found Radcliffe for a three to push the lead to 51-32 with 2:05 left in the frame and the Barons rolled from there.

BV continues league play Saturday night with a trip to Bexley. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Buckeye Valley’s Dylan Herbert slices to the rim between Grandview’s Adam Bechtel (4) and Luke Lachey (23) during the first half of Tuesday’s MSL showdown in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/12/web1_herbert.jpeg Buckeye Valley’s Dylan Herbert slices to the rim between Grandview’s Adam Bechtel (4) and Luke Lachey (23) during the first half of Tuesday’s MSL showdown in Delaware. Ben Stroup | Gazette BV’s Dylan Thompson shoots over Grandview’s Lance Trares (10) during Tuesday’s game at Buckeye Valley. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/12/web1_thompson.jpeg BV’s Dylan Thompson shoots over Grandview’s Lance Trares (10) during Tuesday’s game at Buckeye Valley. Ben Stroup | Gazette

By Michael Rich For the Gazette

