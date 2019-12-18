Orange girls pick up historic dual-meet win

The first all-girl wrestling dual meet in Ohio history went down Wednesday night at Miami East High School … and Olentangy Orange got the first-ever win.

The Pioneers, who outscored the Vikings 48-36 in front of a packed house, won in eight weight classes, all by pinfall.

Co-Captains Alyssa Wallace (126), Taryn Martin (137) and Anna Grabau (143) led by example, each picking up convincing wins for Orange.

GIRLS BOWLING

Bella Bland rolled games of 171 and 210 for a match-high 381 series to lead Olentangy Berlin to a 1,940-1,642 win over visiting Hilliard Darby Tuesday night.

The team total was the highest the Bears have had since the program got started last winter.

Eve Pennington was also solid in what was one of the team’s most balanced wins to date. She finished with games of 181 and 194 for a combined 375 while Shelby Buck had a high game of 188 and Michele Starner had a 190.

The Panthers were boosted by Lyndsey Seagraves, who rolled games of 170 and 162 in the setback.

Big Walnut 1,679, Grandview Heights 1,581

Ashleigh Westervelt posted a match-high series of 376 thanks to a match-high game of 202 as the Golden Eagles picked up their second straight win Tuesday night.

Cassandra Sanders backed Westervelt with a career-high game of 183 while Emily Bulluck led the Bobcats with a 329 series.

From Wednesday: New Albany 1,723, Big Walnut 1,573

BOYS BOWLING

The Olentangy Berlin boys bowling team had a program-best effort, rolling a 2,306 in a narrow defeat at the hands of visiting Hilliard Darby on Tuesday.

The Panthers took the victory with a combined 2,344.

Aaron Shoaf led the Bears with a 452 series while Logan Wright wasn’t far behind with a 443 thanks to games of 223 and 220.

Grandview Heights 2,028, Big Walnut 2,012

The Golden Eagles got a match-high game and series from Brayden Buchs, but the Bobcats got the win in a match that came down to the final frame Tuesday night.

Buchs had games of 208 and 224 for a solid 432 series.

Grandview was led by Luke Berlin, who had games of 178 and 198.

From Wednesday: New Albany 2,110, Big Walnut 1,898

Balanced Bears roll past Panthers