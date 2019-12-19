Pacers handle Irish in home opener

The Delaware Hayes wrestling team continued its early-season success Thursday, picking up its second straight OCC-Cardinal Division dual-meet win with a convincing 45-26 decision over visiting Dublin Scioto.

The win comes on the heels of a third-place showing at the recent Liberty Classic, and built on last week’s league dual against Dublin Jerome, which the Pacers won 61-15. The solid start isn’t by accident, either.

“This group put a ton of work in during the offseason,” Pacer coach Kevin Rieman said. “We have a very strong group of seniors that are leading the way. It’s been a fun start. There’s lots of work left to be done, but we’re happy with where we’re at.”

The Pacers were aided by four Irish forfeits, but more than earned their points in a handful of weight classes as well. Isaac Robinson (132) and Tristan Burton (145) both had pins in the win, with Burton’s coming just a minute in.

Also: Hilliard Bradley 39, Olentangy Berlin 33

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Ethan Stanislawski buried a three-pointer to bring Ohio Wesleyan within a single possession in the late going, but host Allegheny pulled away from there to notch a 95-83 North Coast Athletic Conference win Thursday night in Meadville, Pa.

Stanislawski and Gabe Johnson had 15 points apiece for the Bishops, who fell to 5-3 overall and 1-2 in NCAC action with the loss. Freshman guard Bryson Lane was also solid in the setback, finishing with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

The Gators (7-3, 1-2 NCAC), who built their cushion with a 44-33 first half, got a game-high 30 points from Caden Hinckley while Jordan Rawls had a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds.

Brian Roberts, Jr. also had a nice game for Allegheny, collecting 14 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists.

Hayes' Maurice Avant wrestles Dublin Scioto's Quinn Kahkonen during Thursday's OCC dual in Delaware.