Griggs returns to lift Pacers over Wolves

Senior point guard Nate Griggs returned to the floor for the first time since the opener and promptly poured in a game-high 22 points to lead the Delaware Hayes boys basketball team to a 59-51 OCC-Cardinal win over host Worthington Kilbourne Friday night.

Griggs suffered a knee injury against Buckeye Valley Nov. 29 and hasn’t played since. That all changed Friday, though … and it made quite a difference.

“He makes everything go for us,” Hayes coach Adam Vincenzo, who picked up the first win of his young career, said. “He makes everyone around him better … we can get back to our identity on offense because of him.”

Griggs had six points at halftime, but poured in 13 in the third quarter as the Pacers (1-5, 1-3 OCC) used a 24-11 spurt to create some separation.

Kilbourne (3-4, 1-3 OCC) sliced into its deficit a bit in the fourth to account for the final margin.

Paul Burris backed Griggs with 17 points in the win while Cayden Dougherty had 17 for the Wolves.

Newark 56, Big Walnut 44

The Wildcats outscored the Golden Eagles 17-10 in the second quarter on the way to a league win Friday night in Newark.

Jared Kreager led BW with 12 points in the loss while Jaden Woods had a game-best 17 for Newark.

Westerville Central 63, Olentangy 60, 2 OT

The Braves won the fourth 10-7 to force overtime, but the visiting Warhawks held on in double OT to earn a league win Friday night in Lewis Center.

Tavian James finished with a game-best 19 points for Olentangy while Jake Elmore had 14.

Dewaine Davis finished with 16 points for Central.

Westerville North 63, Olentangy Liberty 43

The Patriots never quite found their form as the host Warriors rolled to a league win Friday night in Westerville.

North outscored Liberty in all four quarters, including 15-8 in the first to set the tone.

The Patriots’ Henry Hinkle, Andrew Wade and Cam Barcus each had 11 points in the setback.

Westerville South 72, Olentangy Orange 57

Five different players scored in double figures as the Wildcats used a balanced attack to knock off the host Pioneers Friday in Lewis Center.

Andre Irvin had a team-best 15 points for Orange while South’s Peter Pedrozo led all scorers with 18 points in the win.

Also: Hilliard Darby 56, Olentangy Berlin 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chelsea Edington and Dani Grether had 15 points apiece, Anika Craft added 13 and Paige Garrett chipped in 11 to lead Buckeye Valley to a 59-39 win over host Columbus Academy Friday night.

Edington had four three-pointers in the win, giving her 19 for the season.

The Barons won all four quarters, using a 17-9 second and 16-9 third to all but seal the deal.

Olentangy 67, Westerville Central 28

The Braves finished in impressive fashion Friday, outscoring the visiting Warhawks 23-0 in the fourth quarter en route to a lopsided OCC win.

Ten different Olentangy players cracked the scoring column. Karmen Long led the way with 12 points, Meg Spohn had 11 and Kennedie Doup added 10.

Worthington Kilbourne 58, Delaware Hayes 49

The visiting Wolves outscored the Pacers 18-10 in the fourth quarter, ballooning a slim one-point lead at the end of three into a league win Friday night in Delaware.

Alexis Amabile did what she could to keep Hayes close, finishing with a team-best 17 points, including four of the team’s 10 in the fourth.

Chloe Jeffers was also steady in the setback, finishing with 10 points for the Pacers.

Also: Westerville South 77, Olentangy Orange 47; Newark 58, Big Walnut 37

