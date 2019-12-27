Buckeye Valley gets key piece back, beats Johnstown

Dani Grether poured in 12 points and Anika Craft added 10 to lead the Buckeye Valley girls basketball team to a 36-27 non-league win over visiting Johnstown Friday night in Delaware.

Reilly Taylor, who made her season debut, also gave the Barons a boost. She didn’t crack the scoring column, but just having her on the floor after last year’s season-ending knee injury gave BV a lift.

The Barons outscored the Johnnies 9-6 in the first quarter and 8-4 in the second to build a 17-10 halftime lead. Johnstown shaved a point off its deficit in the third, but Buckeye Valley won the fourth 13-10 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Brooke Barb led Johnstown with nine points while Sophia Sahr had seven.

Olentangy Liberty 43, Chippewa 40

Gina Santangelo came up big when it mattered most, connecting on a trio of fourth-quarter three-pointers and two clutch free throws with 18 seconds left to lift Olentangy Liberty over Doylestown Chippewa in the Believe Roundball Classic Friday night at Wadsworth.

The Patriots trailed 25-16 at the break, but outscored the Chipps 14-0 in the third quarter to take a five-point lead into the final eight minutes of action.

Santangelo scored all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter. Kelly Levering and Trinity Ramos were also solid in the win, finishing with 15 and eight points, respectively.

Big Walnut 38, Hilliard Bradley 28

The Golden Eagles got it done on the defensive end, limiting Hilliard Bradley to eight or fewer points in each of the four quarters on the way to a non-league win in the Watterson Classic Friday afternoon in Columbus.

Big Walnut led 27-13 at halftime after outscoring Bradley 12-8 in the first quarter and 15-5 in the second.

Avery Schone led BW with 12 points while Payton Carter added eight points and 10 rebounds in the win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Olentangy fell behind 20-5 by the end of the first quarter and never recovered, falling to Fordham Prep, a school out of New York, 70-56 in the opening round of the KSA Holiday Tournament Friday morning in Orlando, Fla.

The Braves got back into things a bit with a 19-12 second — a period highlighted by three Luke Elmore three-pointers — but couldn’t keep the momentum going. Fordham Prep outscored Olentangy 19-11 in the third quarter to all but seal the deal.

Ethan Smith poured in a team-best 14 points for the Braves while Elmore added 12 on the strength of four triples.

Next up, Olentangy will take on Hilliard (Fla.) today at 2:30 p.m.

Northridge 43, Delaware Christian 36

The visiting Vikings outscored the Eagles in each of the first three quarters and hung on late for a non-league win Friday night in Delaware.

Pryce Johnson had a game-best 14 points for DCS with James Vasek and Nathan Stewart adding 10 and eight, respectively.

Travis Neumeyer led Northridge with 11 points.

New Albany 56, Olentangy Berlin 39

The Eagles outscored the host Bears 19-11 in the third quarter, ballooning a 21-13 halftime lead into a comfortable cushion on the way to a non-league win Friday in Delaware.

Austin Corley led Berlin with 14 points in the setback.

