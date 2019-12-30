Pacers, Patriots nab top-three showings

Delaware Hayes’ Emmett Cain, Corbin May and Mason Sutandar all won individual titles at Friday and Saturday’s GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Vandalia Butler.

The Pacers finished second in the large-school division with 157.5 points. They were fourth overall, with Graham Local (223), Springboro (194.5) and Legacy Christian (169) smoothing out the top three.

Cain, competing at 160 pounds, took top honors with an 8-4 decision over Graham Local’s Camden McDanel. May won the 170-pound division with an 8-1 victory over Springboro’s Will Coffield and Sutandar beat Ryle’s Noah Duke 7-3 in the 182-pound finale.

Other Hayes standouts included Clay Ours, who finished third at 195; and Nathan Robinson, who was fourth at 220.

Big Walnut was also in action, finishing 38th in the 49-team field with 23 points.

Medina Invitational Tournament

Jayce Fitzpatrick wrestled his way to second-place points at 160 as Olentangy Liberty closed third in the final team standings with 136 points in the always-competitive Medina Invitational Tournament Friday and Saturday in Medina.

Lebanon won the event with 151 points while Avon (Indiana) was second with 149.

Other Patriot placers included Kaden Tong (fourth at 220), Dylan Russo (fifth at 195), Ethan Stamp (fifth at 152), Ben Cox (sixth at 182) and Austin Bensman (eighth at 138).

Olentangy Orange and Olentangy were also in action, finishing 24th and 41st with respective team scores of 71 and 25.

Keegan Knapp placed for the Pioneers, nabbing a top-three finish at 132 thanks to an 11-3 decision over Cloverleaf’s Cade Cass in the third-place match.

Marion Harding Holiday Tournament

Ethan Szanati, fresh off his 100th-career win earlier in the month, won his weight class to lead a quartet of Buckeye Valley placers at the weekend’s Marion Harding Holiday Tournament in Marion.

Szanati took top honors at 126 while Matthew Viri-Dunahue and Will Weinberg finished second at 106 and 195, respectively. Ripley Szanati also reached the podium, finishing eighth at 145.

BV’s Szanati wins individual crown at Harding