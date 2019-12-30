Olentangy finds its form in Florida

The Olentangy boys basketball team finished off its Florida trip with back-to-back wins, knocking off Hilliard (Florida) 88-55 on Saturday before cruising past Woodside Priory (California) 59-29 Monday afternoon in Orlando.

The Braves trailed 19-15 after the first quarter of Saturday’s game, only to win the last three by a combined 73-36 margin to smooth out the scoring summary.

Josiah Seymour led a list of 12 Olentangy scorers with 16 points while Austin Brown had 13, Jake Elmore finished with 12 and Ethan Smith had 11.

Monday, meanwhile, the Braves dominated from the start, setting the tone with a 15-2 first quarter.

Smith, who hit three threes, led the charge with 16 points while Seymour had eight.

Watterson 56, Buckeye Valley 55, 2OT

The Barons played well late, outscoring the visiting Eagles 16-12 in the third quarter and 15-10 in the fourth to force overtime, but Watterson’s Mike Bruzzese hit an open three-pointer as time expired in the second OT to hand BV its first loss of the season Saturday in Delaware.

Jevin Beard’s layup with 4.5 second left gave Buckeye Valley a 55-53 lead with 4.5 seconds to play, setting up Bruzzese’s game-winning shot.

Dylan Herbert led the Barons with a game-high 16 points while Davis Boone had 15 for the Eagles.

Fredericktown 80, Delaware Christian 61

Caleb Sheriff and Lincoln Cunningham had 26 points apiece as the Freddies cruised to a non-league win over the host Eagles Saturday in Delaware.

Fredericktown used a 23-12 second quarter to balloon a 13-8 first-quarter lead into a 36-20 halftime edge.

Nathan Stewart had a team-best 21 points for DCS while Dayne Johnson added 19 in the loss.

Olentangy Orange 61, Licking Heights 43

The Pioneers raced out to a 17-5 first-quarter lead and never looked back on the way to a non-league win over the Hornets Saturday at Thomas Worthington.

Ryan Cutler scored a game-high 14 points for Orange.

Big Walnut 55, Mifflin 51

Jared Kreager poured in a team-best 21 points to lead the Golden Eagles to a non-league win over the visiting Punchers Saturday in Sunbury.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 88, Whites Creek (Tennessee) 24; New Albany 56, Olentangy Berlin 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bridget Stafford had a game-high 16 points and Dani Beidelman added 10 to lead the Olentangy girls basketball team to a 63-48 non-league win over host North Union Monday night.

The Braves were consistent from start to finish, scoring no fewer than 14 points in any quarter. The game was tied at 14 after one, but Olentangy outscored North Union 19-11 in the second to take control — a quarter in which Stafford scored seven of her 16 points.

Watterson 47, Big Walnut 32

The Golden Eagles played even with undefeated Watterson in the second half, but couldn’t dig themselves out of an early hole en route to a non-league setback Saturday afternoon.

Watterson led 14-4 after one and 30-15 at halftime.

Kilyn McGuff and Grace Cantwell had 11 apiece for Watterson while Abby Brown led Big Walnut with nine points in the loss.

Olentangy Berlin 51, Bexley 43

Deanara Mbouge had 16 points and Maddie Goodman added 12 to lead the Bears to a non-league win over the visiting Lions Saturday afternoon in Delaware.

Berlin outscored Bexley 21-11 in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

Olentangy Liberty 40, Wadsworth 26

The Patriots outscored the Grizzlies in all four quarters on the way to a non-league win Saturday in Wadsworth.

Kelly Levering had a game-best 13 points, including three threes, for Liberty. Gina Santangelo was also solid, finishing with 12 points on the strength of four threes in the win.

Also: Upper Arlington 43, Olentangy Orange 37

