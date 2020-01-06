Late push lifts Blue Devils over Eagles

Delaware Christian’s Lyssi Snouffer finished with a game-high 18 points and 23 rebounds, but host Danville held her scoreless in the fourth quarter and ended the game on an 11-0 run to cement a 56-41 non-league win in girls basketball action Monday night.

The Eagles led 15-11 after the first quarter, but the Blue Devils used an 18-11 second to take a slim advantage into halftime. DCS got to within a hoop, 41-39, by the end of three, but was outscored 15-2 in the fourth.

Ally Bower led Danville with 13 points while Bobbi Berger and Cece Newbold finished with 10 apiece.

Abbi Maurer backed Snouffer with eight points while Katie Neuhart added seven for the Eagles.

From Saturday

Buckeye Valley raced out to a 37-18 lead by the break, but the visiting Rams rallied down the stretch to notch a 63-59 Mid-State League win Saturday night in Delaware.

Chelsea Edington led BV with 19 points on the strength of five three-pointers. Dani Grether added 15 points while Anika Craft and Paige Garrett had 10 apiece.

Whitehall’s Kiara Bagley led all scorers with 23 points in the win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grant Schrieber hit five three-pointers on the way to a 17-point night to lift Olentangy Berlin to its first win of the season — 44-42 over visiting Watkins Memorial — Saturday night in Delaware.

The game was as tight as the final score would suggest. The Bears led 13-12 after the first quarter and 28-25 at the break, but the Warriors sliced their deficit back to one, 34-33, heading into the fourth.

Adrian Stone backed Schrieber with eight points while Austin Corley finished with seven for the Bears.

The Warriors’ Marcus Peaks led all scorers with 19 points in the setback while Eli Wilson added 10.

BOYS BOWLING

Buckeye Valley 1,969, Ridgedale 1,934

GIRLS BOWLING

Buckeye Valley 1,797, Ridgedale 1,725

