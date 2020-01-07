Fast start sends Barons over Warriors

Dylan Thompson had three three-pointers on the way to 11 first-quarter points as the Buckeye Valley boys basketball team built an early cushion it parlayed into a key 55-51 MSL-Ohio win over visiting Worthington Christian Tuesday night in Delaware.

The first-place Barons (8-1, 4-0), led by Thompson, couldn’t miss out of the gate, jumping out to a 24-12 lead by the end of the first quarter.

“We came out very fast and shot the ball really well,” BV coach Andy Gast said. “Thompson went off! It was just a great win for us. We played our guts out. Worthington Christian is a great team … so great win for us.”

Thompson, who finished with a game-high 19 points, added another three to start the second and, after the Warriors (8-3, 2-2) answered with a hoop of their own, Jack Rotondo nailed a triple from the corner to balloon the BV edge to 32-14.

DJ Moore, who finished with a team-high 17 points for the Warriors, scored a couple buckets as Worthington Christian ended the half on an 9-0 run, but Thompson hit another three to start the third and steal away any momentum the Warriors had.

Dylan Herbert hit a three-pointer and scored on a fast break to push the Barons’ lead to 46-37 after three, then scored inside to make it an eight-point game as Worthington Christian was trying to claw back into things with less than four minutes to play in the fourth. Herbert, who became the school’s fourth 1,000-point scorer in BV’s non-league win over Kenton Friday night, finished with 11.

Thompson took a charge on the Warriors’ ensuing possession to all but seal the deal.

Delaware Hayes 48, Dublin Jerome 45

Paul Burris poured in a game-high 23 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, to lead the Pacers to a league win over the visiting Celtics Tuesday in Delaware.

Hayes led 33-31 heading into the fourth. From there, the Pacers put it away at the free throw line, going 10-for-12 in the final frame.

Nate Griggs backed Burris with 17 points while Ryan Nutter had 10 to lead the Celtics.

Olentangy 62, Upper Arlington 53

Ethan Smith stole the show Tuesday in Lewis Center, scoring 12 of his game-high 19 points in the second half to lead the Braves to a non-league win over the visiting Golden Bears.

Olentangy outscored UA 21-14 in the third quarter and 17-9 in the fourth, that after trailing by six, 30-24, at halftime.

Zack Wieging added 14 points and nine boards while Jake Elmore finished with 11 points in the win.

Westerville Central 63, Big Walnut 50

The Warhawks used a balanced offensive attack to get the job done Tuesday, using four double-digit scorers to knock off the visiting Golden Eagles.

Tasos Cook finished with a team-best 16 points for Central while Kegan Hienton had a game-high 18 for Big Walnut.

Olentangy Orange 57, Hilliard Davidson 34

The Pioneers opened the game with an 11-4 first quarter and closed it with a 23-9 fourth to earn a non-league win over the visiting Wildcats Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Andre Irvin had a game-best 22 points while Ryan Cutler added 17 and Jason Foster chipped in 11 for Orange.

Worthington Kilbourne 44, Olentangy Berlin 34

The Wolves raced out to a 17-6 lead after the first quarter and the Bears never could climb out of the early hole Tuesday night.

Austin Corley and Jason Inbody had 11 points apiece for Berlin while Kilbourne’s Mitchell Tomasek led all scorers with 13 in the win.

Gahanna 67, Olentangy Liberty 52

The Patriots were down just two heading into the fourth quarter, but the host Lions outscored them 19-6 down the stretch to notch a non-league win Tuesday in Gahanna.

Sean Jones had a game-best 18 points in the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Big Walnut outscored visiting Westerville Central 17-0 in the first quarter en route to a lopsided 62-13 non-league win Tuesday night in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles used a 14-2 second to all but seal the deal.

BW’s Abby Brown finished with a game-best 17 points while Avery Schone added 11 in the win.

Dublin Jerome 46, Delaware Hayes 37

The Celtics held the visiting Pacers to just 11 first-half points on the way to an OCC win Tuesday night in Dublin.

Hayes outscored Jerome 26-21 in the second half, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Alexis Amabile led the the Pacers with 16 points while Chloe Jeffers added 10 in the setback.

Upper Arlington 39, Olentangy 37

Annie Hargraves made a pair of free throws with 30 seconds to play to lift the Golden Bears to a non-league win over the visiting Braves Tuesday in Upper Arlington.

Hargraves finished with a game-best 16 points while Meg Spohn had a team-high 11 for Olentangy.

Hilliard Davidson 60, Olentangy Orange 28

Brianna O’Connor had 15 points and Kierstyn Liming had 11 to lead the Wildcats to a non-league win over the Pioneers Tuesday in Hilliard.

Jordan Sullivan led Orange with nine points in the setback.

Buckeye Valley's Dylan Thompson shoots over a pair of Worthington Christian defenders during the first half of Tuesday's MSL-Ohio showdown in Delaware.