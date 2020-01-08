Orange edges Big Walnut in final frame

Jake Norz rolled a 425 series and Marcus Turner was close behind with a 422 to lead the Olentangy Orange boys bowling team to a tight 2,188-2,140 win over visiting Big Walnut Wednesday night.

In a match that came down to the last frame, Norz had games of 267 — a match high — and 158. Turner, meanwhile, tossed a pair of 211s for the Pioneers.

The Golden Eagles were powered by Bryan Mengel’s 427 series. He had games of 194 and a season-high 233.

GIRLS BOWLING

Olentangy Orange got a match-high series of 385 from Lauren Berend and a match-high game of 196 from Raymie Shields on the way to an 1,873-1,521 win over visiting Big Walnut Wednesday night.

Berend had games of 191 and 194.

Ashleigh Westervelt led BW with a team-best series of 297. Aubrey Koon was also solid, finishing with a season-high series of 269.

WRESTLING

Delaware Hayes 46, Hilliard Darby 22

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Oberlin outscored visiting Ohio Wesleyan in each of the first three quarters, including a 19-13 first to set the tone on the way to a 71-64 NCAC win Wednesday night.

The Bishops battled back in the fourth, getting within six with six minutes to play, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Leah Maniaci led OWU (7-6, 2-2) with 18 points while Claire Sterling added 17 points and seven rebounds in the setback.

Sammy Spanier had a game-best 20 points for Oberlin (4-8, 2-2).

