Orange edges Big Walnut in final frame

Jake Norz rolled a 425 series and Marcus Turner was close behind with a 422 to lead the Olentangy Orange boys bowling team to a tight 2,188-2,140 win over visiting Big Walnut Wednesday night.
In a match that came down to the last frame, Norz had games of 267 — a match high — and 158. Turner, meanwhile, tossed a pair of 211s for the Pioneers.
The Golden Eagles were powered by Bryan Mengel’s 427 series. He had games of 194 and a season-high 233.
GIRLS BOWLING
Olentangy Orange got a match-high series of 385 from Lauren Berend and a match-high game of 196 from Raymie Shields on the way to an 1,873-1,521 win over visiting Big Walnut Wednesday night.
Berend had games of 191 and 194.
Ashleigh Westervelt led BW with a team-best series of 297. Aubrey Koon was also solid, finishing with a season-high series of 269.
WRESTLING
Delaware Hayes 46, Hilliard Darby 22
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Oberlin outscored visiting Ohio Wesleyan in each of the first three quarters, including a 19-13 first to set the tone on the way to a 71-64 NCAC win Wednesday night.
The Bishops battled back in the fourth, getting within six with six minutes to play, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Leah Maniaci led OWU (7-6, 2-2) with 18 points while Claire Sterling added 17 points and seven rebounds in the setback.
Sammy Spanier had a game-best 20 points for Oberlin (4-8, 2-2).