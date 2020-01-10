OWU set for Winter Community Day 2020

You’re invited to join the Bishop Backers on Jan. 25 for Winter Community Day 2020, a free Delaware celebration held in Ohio Wesleyan University’s Branch Rickey Arena and Gordon Field House.

The family-friendly event will include free on-campus parking and free admission to both a Delaware Expo showcasing local nonprofits and businesses and an Ohio Wesleyan women’s and men’s varsity basketball doubleheader. Admission is free with a canned food donation or a monetary donation to benefit the Delaware County Hunger Alliance.

During the Bishop Backers event, both the OWU women’s and men’s basketball teams will take on the Gators of Allegheny College. The women’s game will begin at 1 p.m., and the men’s game will follow at 3 p.m.

The Delaware Expo will be open from noon to 3:30 p.m. inside the adjacent field house. It will feature an indoor children’s play area courtesy of the Delaware Community Center YMCA, a visit from Columbus Zoo and Aquarium animal ambassadors at 2:15 p.m., an opportunity to pet dogs from the Humane Society of Delaware County, a chance to meet OWU varsity athletes and free raffles for prizes including a big-screen television and 50/50 raffles to benefit the Hunger Alliance.

Organizations wishing to have a table at the expo are asked to register online now at www.owu.edu/BishopBackers. Tables are $25 for for-profit businesses if paid at the time of registration or $30 if paid on the day of the event. Tables are free for nonprofit organizations, which are invited to collect food in advance at their locations to contribute to the Jan. 25 drive. The table registration deadline for both groups has been extended through Jan. 17.

Community Day is intended to bring people together for a free afternoon of entertainment and education, building on the strong sense of cooperation and collaboration that makes Delaware such a great community. The expo also will help businesses and nonprofit organizations to connect with potential customers and volunteers, including Ohio Wesleyan students and alumni.

The Bishop Backers is an organization of community advocates interested in sharing information about athletics and other events at Ohio Wesleyan and in connecting potential student-volunteers, interns, and employees with local organizations. Learn more at www.owu.edu/BishopBackers.

Bishop Backers event to feature free basketball games, Delaware Expo, animals and play area

Gazette Staff

Cole Hatcher, Ohio Wesleyan Director of Media and Community Relations, contributed to this report.

