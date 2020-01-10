Defense lifts Delaware over Berlin

The Delaware Hayes boys basketball team took care of business on the defensive end, holding host Olentangy Berlin to 17 points through the first three quarters on the way to a 60-28 OCC-Cardinal Division win Friday night in Delaware.

The Pacers did their thing on the offensive end as well. Ryan Smudz hit a trio of three-pointers in the first half, two in the first quarter, to get his team rolling. He finished with 15 points to tie Nate Griggs for the team lead.

Paul Burris was also steady, finishing with eight points, while Nabil Abdus-salaam and Jack Rodgers finished with seven apiece.

The Pacers (5-6, 3-4), up 11-6 after the first quarter, outscored the Bears (1-10, 0-7) 21-5 in the second to take a 32-11 lead into the break. Hayes won the third 16-6 before a 12-11 fourth smoothed out the scoring summary.

Grant Schrieber had nine points and Adrian Stone added seven to lead Berlin.

Olentangy Liberty 67, Olentangy 53

The Patriots outscored the Braves in all four quarters on the way to a solid OCC-Buckeye Division win on the road Friday night in Lewis Center.

Five different players scored at least nine points for Liberty (6-4, 3-2), which got a team-best 16 from Henry Hinkle. Kal Jayaraman and Ty Foster also finished in double figures, closing with 13 and 12 points, respectively, while A.J. Rausch and Andrew Wade finished with nine apiece.

Free-throw shooting played a pretty big role in the outcome. The Patriots made 23 of their 26 while the Braves cashed in on just five of their 14.

Josiah Seymour led Olentangy (4-9, 0-5) with 17 points while Luke Elmore hit all four of the team’s threes on the way to 12.

Westerville North 42, Olentangy Orange 41

Charles Perkins made a layup at the buzzer to help the visiting Warriors clip the Pioneers in league play Friday night in Lewis Center.

Perkins and Camden Ledford had nine points apiece to lead Westerville North (6-7, 3-2) while Ryan Cutler and Andre Irvin had 11 each for Orange (8-3, 2-3).

Also: Groveport 54, Big Walnut 51

From Thursday

Delaware Christian outscored visiting Granville Christian 18-2 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 56-40 Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League win Thursday night in Delaware.

James Vasek had a game-high 22 points for DCS (6-5, 4-0) while Pryce and Dayne Johnson added 12 and nine, respectively.

Joe Benvie led Granville Christian (4-4, 2-3) with 17 points in the setback.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buckeye Valley used a 17-7 second quarter to erase a one-point deficit after one and roll to a 55-26 MSL-Ohio win over visiting Wellington Friday night in Delaware.

The Barons (7-4, 6-2) trailed 9-8 after the first quarter, but outscored the Jaguars (0-9, 0-8) 47-17 the rest of the way.

Dani Grether poured in 19 points to lead BV while Paige Garrett added 13, Anika Craft finished with eight, Reilly Taylor chipped in seven and Chelsea Edington added six.

Delaware Hayes 61, Olentangy Berlin 44

The Pacers scored 20 first-quarter points and never looked back on the way to an OCC-Cardinal Division win over the visiting Bears Friday night in Delaware.

Chloe Jeffers scored nine of her 18 points in the first quarter to set the tone for Hayes (7-6, 3-5). Alexis Amabile was also solid in the win, scoring a game-high 20 points thanks in part to a 9-for-10 effort at the free-throw line.

Jenna Boucher scored a team-best 15 points on the strength of three triples while Courtney Suchan had nine points in the setback for Berlin (5-7, 4-4).

Olentangy Liberty 53, Olentangy 34

Kelly Levering finished with a double-double, collecting a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Patriots to an OCC-Buckeye Division win over the visiting Braves Friday night in Powell.

Levering hit five threes to pad her point total. Caitlin Splain, who had three threes of her own, finished with 16 points and Trinity Ramos had seven rebounds and eight assists.

Liberty (8-4, 4-1) set the tone with a 17-4 first quarter. Olentangy (6-6, 3-3) never recovered.

Bridget Stafford had nine points to lead the Braves.

Big Walnut 48, Groveport 31

Abby Brown had 12 points and Avery Schone and Abby Facemyer added 10 apiece to lead the Golden Eagles (9-2, 4-1) to an OCC-Capital Division win over the host Cruisers (4-7, 1-3) Friday night in Groveport.

Olentangy Berlin’s Adrian Stone challenges Hayes’ Nabil Abdus-salaam, right, and Paul Burris during the first half of Friday’s OCC showdown in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/01/web1_hayesblock-1.jpg Olentangy Berlin’s Adrian Stone challenges Hayes’ Nabil Abdus-salaam, right, and Paul Burris during the first half of Friday’s OCC showdown in Delaware. Ben Stroup | Gazette Photos Berlin’s Austin Corley drives against Hayes’ Addison Harvey during Friday’s league game in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/01/web1_berlindrive-1.jpg Berlin’s Austin Corley drives against Hayes’ Addison Harvey during Friday’s league game in Delaware. Ben Stroup | Gazette Photos