Carter, Sulek lead Hayes at host showcase

Mackenzie Carter and Sam Sulek won events in record-breaking fashion to headline the 40th-annual girls and 49th-annual boys Delaware Hayes Swimming and Diving Championship Thursday and Friday at OWU’s Meek Aquatics Center.

Carter, just a freshman, won the girls 50 freestyle in 24.68 seconds and the 100 free in 55.30 seconds. She also joined forces with Kailyn Smith, Liz Abahazi and Rena Ouyang to take top honors in a couple relay events.

The quartet won the 200 freestyle relay in a pool-record time of 1:41.31 and teamed up to win the 400 free relay in 3:46.56.

The previous 200-free record of 1:41.40, set in 2013, was held by former Pacer standouts Brooke Glesenkamp, Regan DeWitt, Brittany Puthoff and Samantha Curtin.

Abahazi and Smith also won individual events. Abahazi picked up first-place points in the 200 freestyle (2:05.54) and 100 backstroke (1:05.63) and Smith won the 200 IM (2:19.05) and 100 butterfly (59.49 seconds).

Sulek, meanwhile, set a meet record with a score of 269.45 in the finals of the boys 1-meter diving event.

The Hayes girls won with a team score of 496 points — a mark easily eclipsing the 264 posted by runner-up Hilliard Davidson. Hilliard Darby (216), Bishop Watterson (201) and Buckeye Valley (38) smoothed out the scoring summary.

On the boys’ side, Davidson won with 383.5 points while Darby and Hayes rounded out the top three with respective totals of 354 and 317. Buckeye Valley was fourth with a score of 116.5.

Other top Pacer point producers included Caleb Bucher, who won the boys 100 free in 51.36 seconds; and the girls 200 medley relay team of Katie Amrine, Marci Wheeler, Lauren Ertz and Emily Abahazi, which combined to finish first in its event in 2:01.77.

