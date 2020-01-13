Barons stay perfect in league play

The Buckeye Valley boys basketball team continued its string of success against MSL-Ohio foes over the weekend, improving to a perfect 5-0 in league play with Saturday’s 61-47 win over visiting Columbus Academy.

The teams traded blows early, with neither able to get much separation. That all changed in the third quarter, though, as the Barons used a 17-8 surge to take a 47-36 lead into the final eight minutes of action.

“We played really well in the second half,” BV coach Andy Gast said. “We got big minutes from our bench … (Clark) Newland, (Jake) Radcliffe and (Jack) Rotondo gave us a nice lift tonight.”

Dylan Herbert led BV with 14 points while Dylan Thompson and Jevin Beard finished with 13 and 10, respectively.

The Barons (9-1, 5-0) are the only unbeaten left in the league — currently one game up on the Rams of Whitehall (6-4, 4-1), who they play Friday night in Columbus.

Delaware Hayes 48, Archbold 45

The Pacers finished with a flourish, outscoring the host Blue Streaks 11-4 in the fourth quarter to rally for a non-league win Saturday.

Hezekiah Russell had a big three in the final period while Paul Burris and Nate Griggs had four points apiece. Griggs finished with a team-best 14 points while Burris had 12.

Delaware Christian 69, Danville 46

The Eagles used a 22-5 second quarter to open up a big lead they parlayed into a non-league win Saturday in Danville.

Nathan Stewart had a game-high 24 points while Pryce Johnson added 21 in the win.

Big Walnut 72, Mount Vernon 45

Kegan Hienton poured in a game-best 22 points to lead the Golden Eagles to a convincing non-league win over the visiting Yellow Jackets Saturday in Sunbury.

Big Walnut hit nine three-pointers in the win.

St. Charles 60, Olentangy Berlin 45

Victor Seals collected a game-best 24 points to lead the Cardinals to a non-league win over the visiting Bears Saturday in Columbus.

Berlin got 10 points apiece from Austin Corley and Grant Schrieber in the setback.

Olentangy Liberty 50, Mansfield Senior 45

Henry Hinkle scored 11 of his game-best 19 points in the fourth quarter alone as the Patriots held off the host Tygers Saturday in Mansfield.

Andrew Wade backed Hinkle with 12 points while Roger Merrell had 16 for Mansfield Senior.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delaware Hayes outscored host River Valley 12-2 in the first quarter and went on to notch a 47-34 non-league win Monday night.

Katie Smith and Alexis Amabile each hit threes to key the fast start.

The Vikings got within eight, 29-21, heading into the fourth quarter, but the Pacers outscored them 18-13 down the stretch to seal the deal.

Alyssa Griner led Hayes with 11 points while Karli Theis, Smith and Amabile finished with seven apiece.

Buckeye Valley 39, Ready 26

The Barons started fast and finished strong en route to a non-league win over the host Silver Knights Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea Edington hit a pair of early three-pointers as BV jumped out to a 15-8 lead after the first quarter. Ready sliced into its deficit a bit in the second and third quarters, but an 11-4 fourth helped the Barons pull away.

Edington and Dani Grether each had 10 points in the win.

New Albany 47, Olentangy Berlin 46

The Bears outscored the visiting Eagles 23-13 in the fourth quarter, but their comeback fell a point short Saturday in Delaware.

Maddie Goodman had 16 points for Berlin while Lauren Wood finished with a team-best 13 for New Albany.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 52, Pickerington North 15

Buckeye Valley's Owen Osborne looks for an open teammate during a game earlier this season.

Roll past Columbus Academy 61-47