Golden Eagles roll season-best 1,813

The Big Walnut girls bowling team continued its upward trend Wednesday night, combining to toss a season-best total en route to an 1,813-1,548 win over visiting Marysville.

It was the third time in the last four matches the Golden Eagles topped their previous season high.

Ashleigh Westervelt sparked BW with a career-high game of 246 as part of a match-high series of 414.

Olentangy Orange 1,631, Olentangy Liberty 946

Raymie Shields posted games of 197 and 175 on the way to a match-high series of 372 in Wednesday’s win over visiting Olentangy Liberty.

Eve Wicks also had a solid showing for the Pioneers, finishing with a match-high game of 201.

BOYS BOWLING

Marcus Turner rolled a team-high game and series to lead the Olentangy Orange boys bowling team to a 2,132-2,055 win over visiting Olentangy Liberty Wednesday afternoon.

Turner’s best game was a 206 — a mark he coupled with a 172 en route to the high series of 378. Jake Norz was also solid in the win, rolling games of 182 and 154 for a combined 336.

Marysville 2,151, Big Walnut 2,075

The Golden Eagles’ Bryan Mengel tossed games of 229 and 214 on the way to a match-high series of 443 in Wednesday’s loss to the visiting Monarchs.

Mengel has been on a roll of late, averaging 220 over 10 games since the holiday break.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Caitlin Splain and Kelly Levering combined for 10 three-pointers, five apiece, as Olentangy Liberty rolled to a 51-30 non-league win over host Teays Valley Wednesday night.

Splain had 21 points, Levering added 15 and Trinity Ramos finished with six for the Patriots.

Jenna Horsley led the Vikings with 12 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Wesleyan’s two best quarters came at the beginning and end of Wednesday’s NCAC showdown against host Kenyon.

The Bishops outscored the Ladies 17-11 in the first quarter and, after being outscored by three over the course of the middle two, sealed the 72-64 win with a 19-14 fourth.

Cierra Joiner had a double-double to lead OWU (8-7, 3-3), pouring in a game-best 25 points to go with 12 rebounds. Claire Sterling was also solid in the win, finishing with 21 points, seven boards and four assists.

Paige Matijasich led Kenyon (6-10, 3-5) with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists while Amanda Carroll cracked double figures with 10 points in the setback.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Ethan Stanislawski poured in a game-high 19 points, hitting five three-pointers in the process, to help Ohio Wesleyan pull away from host Kenyon and post a 69-55 NCAC win Wednesday night.

Jack Clement and Gabe Johnson were also steady in the win, finishing with eight points apiece. Clement also added a team-best seven rebounds.

Carter Powell had 14 points to pace the Lords.

WRESTLING

Dublin Jerome 34, Olentangy Berlin 33

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Case Reserve 27, Ohio Wesleyan 26

