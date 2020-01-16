Pacers stay perfect in league duals

The Delaware Hayes wrestling team continued its dominance in OCC duals Thursday, improving to 4-0 in the league with a convincing 65-13 win over visiting Thomas Worthington.

The Pacers picked up points in all but three weight classes, including all nine from 138 up.

Standouts included Zack Raquepaw (138), Wilson Zembo (152), Emmett Cain (160), Corbin May (170) and Mason Sutandar (182), who each pinned their respective opponents. Hayes also got a win from Nathan Robinson (220), who beat Thomas’ Mason Gates 25-9.

Westerville Central 45, Olentangy 26

The Braves kept things close despite dropping 18 points via forfeits, but couldn’t completely make up the lost ground on the way to an OCC setback at the hands of the visiting Warhawks Thursday night in Lewis Center.

Olentangy winners included Adam Orndorf, who picked up a pin at 160; Ethan Hand, who secured six points with a pin of his own in the heavyweight division; Vaughn Fowler, who got a pin at 120; Jackson Moses, who won via tech fall at 126; and Ben Hall, who earned a 15-7 win at 138 in the final match of the night.

Westerville North 40, Olentangy Orange 24

The Pioneers picked up wins in six of the 14 weight classes, including a stretch of three straight late, but the host Warriors held on to win Thursday’s OCC dual in Westerville.

Dylan Dempsey (182) won 7-0 before Tristian Bluntschley (195) and Cardan Mutai (220) picked up back-to-back shutout wins of 2-0 and 3-0, respectively.

North picked up six key points with a win in the heavyweight division, though, to all but seal the deal.

Other Orange winners included Idell Ferguson (106) and Zach Miller (138), who picked up pins; and Keegan Knapp (132), who outlasted his opponent 10-9.

Also: Big Walnut 37, Canal Winchester 35

BOYS BASKETBALL

James Vasek poured in a game-best 25 points, just two shy of outscoring host Madison Christian all by himself as Delaware Christian rolled to a 64-26 MOCAL win Thursday night in Groveport.

DCS doubled up Madison Christian 30-15 in the first half and used a 19-4 third quarter to all but seal the deal. Vasek had 13 of his points in the third.

Dayne Johnson backed Vasek with 15 points while Nathan Stewart added 10 in the win.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/01/web1_delgazette-8.jpg

Cruise past Cardinals, 65-13