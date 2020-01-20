Balanced Eagles stay perfect in league play

All eight players who suited up scored as the Delaware Christian girls basketball team cruised to a 68-26 win over visiting Granville Christian Saturday in Delaware.

DCS, which is now 8-3 overall and 5-0 through the first round of league play, led 13-9 after a quarter of play before a dominant 21-2 second gave it a comfortable halftime cushion.

Lyssi Snouffer led the Eagles with 24 points, 17 rebounds and five steals while Katie Neuhart added 12 points, 10 steals, eight boards and four assists. Abbi Maurer and Emma Rindfuss also scored in double figures, chipping in 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Big Walnut 46, Madison Comprehensive 35

Avery Schone poured in a game-high 16 points, Abby Brown added nine and Payton Carter finished with eight as the Golden Eagles knocked off the visiting Rams Saturday in Sunbury.

Big Walnut, now 12-2, used a 14-5 first quarter to set the tone.

Grandview 37, Buckeye Valley 33

The Barons used a 10-3 third quarter to erase a five-point halftime deficit and take a slim lead into the final eight minutes of action, but the visiting Bobcats won the fourth 18-12 to secure a MSL-Ohio win Saturday in Delaware.

Dani Grether led BV with 13 points while Grandview’s Hannah Yochem led all scorers with 17.

Delaware Hayes 51, DeSales 46

Chloe Jeffers had a double-double — 12 points and 13 rebounds — to lead the Pacers to a non-league win over the Stallions Saturday in Delaware.

Hayes outscored DeSales 25-7 in the third before holding off a late Stallion push to hang on.

Katie Smith hit three threes to back Jeffers with nine points while Alyssa Griner had eight points in the win.

Also: Olentangy 47, Lexington 33; Olentangy Liberty 50, Vinton County 44 (from Monday)

