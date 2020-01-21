Elmore, Braves rally past Golden Eagles

Jake Elmore hit a three-pointer with three seconds left to lift the Olentangy boys basketball team to a thrilling 48-47 come-from-behind win over visiting Big Walnut Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

The Braves were down nine with two minutes to go before Elmore and company kicked things into gear.

“Jake hit two huge threes in the fourth quarter to lead us back,” Olentangy coach John Feasel said. “We’ve done the things we need to do to win this season, just haven’t been able to get it done at the end. Tonight, we got it done at the end.”

Big Walnut (10-6) hit 13 of the 14 free throws they took in the fourth quarter. The one the Eagles missed, though, left the door open for the Braves (5-10) in the closing seconds.

BW’s Kegan Hienton led all scorers with 19 points while Jared Kreager, who had six fourth-quarter points, including a 4-for-4 effort at the line, finished with 13 for the game.

Ethan Smith backed Elmore with 12 points while Josiah Seymour had 10 for the Braves.

Delaware Hayes 43, Thomas Worthington 41

Nate Griggs had a night he won’t forget anytime soon, scoring his 1,000th-career point and hitting the game-winning layup with two seconds left to lift the Pacers over the host Cardinals Tuesday night.

Griggs scored five of his team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter. Paul Burris had three key points in the fourth, finishing with 15, and Sihr Sumner hit a huge three down the stretch for Hayes (9-7, 5-4) as well.

Tyrese Hughey and Jalen Sullinger led Thomas (12-4, 6-3) with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Wellington 64, Buckeye Valley 62

The Barons shook off a slow start with a 20-7 second quarter, but the host Jaguars outscored them 37-28 in the second half to rally for an MSL-Ohio win Tuesday night.

It was the second straight league loss for Buckeye Valley (10-3, 5-2), both by just two points.

Dylan Herbert and Jake Radcliffe had 18 points apiece for BV while Jevin Beard added 10. Wellington’s (8-5, 4-3) Elijah Meredith led all scorers with 26 points while Brandon Ivory had 15 in the win.

Olentangy Orange 70, Dublin Coffman 66

Andre Irvin cashed in on four free throws in the final 15 seconds to lift the Pioneers to a solid non-league win over the visiting Shamrocks Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Irvin finished with 11 points while Jason Foster had a team-best 19 and Ryan Cutler added 17 for Orange (10-4), which outscored Coffman (11-5) 44-33 in the first half.

Olentangy Liberty 49, Hilliard Davidson 46

Henry Hinkle came up big once again, scoring six of his 17 points in a 22-6 third that helped the Patriots rally past the visiting Wildcats Tuesday night in Powell.

Liberty (11-4) trailed 29-17 at the break before swinging the momentum in its favor in the third.

Jayden Humphrey led Davidson (3-11) with 13 points.

Also: Dublin Jerome 73, Olentangy Berlin 27

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delaware Hayes raced to a 16-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and never took its foot off the gas en route to a 61-36 OCC-Cardinal Division win over host Thomas Worthington Tuesday night.

Alexis Amabile hit three three-pointers on the way to 11 first-quarter points. She finished with 18 while Alyssa Griner poured in a game-best 22 for the Pacers (11-6, 5-5).

Reid Dunbar had a team-high 11 points for the Cardinals (4-11, 0-10).

Buckeye Valley 46, Fairbanks 36

Dani Grether helped the Barons finish with a flourish, scoring 11 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Barons snap a three-game skid with a win over a familiar foe Tuesday night.

Fairbanks (6-9), led by Former BV coach Landon Fraker, held BV to just four first-quarter points. The Barons led by one at the half, 14-13, but won the third 17-11 to take control.

Paige Garrett joined Grether with 15 points for Buckeye Valley (9-7) while Chelsea Edington chipped in 12 in the win.

Olentangy Liberty 43, Hilliard Davidson 22

Kelly Levering and Trinity Ramos had 11 points apiece and the defense took care of the rest as the Patriots handled the host Wildcats in non-league play Tuesday night.

Liberty (13-5) allowed just 11 points in each half, outscoring Davidson (8-9) 17-11 in the first and 26-11 in the second.

Olentangy Berlin 42, Dublin Jerome 37

The Bears outscored the visiting Celtics 15-6 in the third to take control on the way to a league win Tuesday night in Delaware.

Courtney Suchan had a team-best 15 points for Berlin (7-9) while Haley Cera added 10 in the win.

Big Walnut 45, Olentangy 43

Avery Schone calmly connected on two free throws with 2.8 seconds left to lift the host Golden Eagles to a non-league win over the visiting Braves Tuesday in Sunbury.

Schone had a team-high 15 points in the win while Bridget Stafford led Olentangy with 11.

Also: Dublin Coffman 72, Olentangy Orange 32

Olentangy's Jake Elmore (1) races Big Walnut's Jacob Krous (10) down the floor for a layup during the first half of Tuesday's non-league showdown in Lewis Center.

Pacers’ Griggs scores 1,000th point in win over Cards