Bishops slip past Tigers in OT

Claire Sterling hit a layup to break a 72-all tie with 36 seconds left in overtime and the Ohio Wesleyan women’s basketball team held on to beat visiting Wittenberg 75-73 in NCAC action Wednesday night at Branch Rickey Arena.

The Bishops (9-8, 4-4 NCAC) trailed 69-66 with 4:36 left after Korynne Berner hit a three to open the extra session.

Meghann Dunning hit a jumper to bring OWU within one with 2:18 left, though, and cashed in on a pair of free throws less than a minute later to give the Bishops a brief lead.

The Tigers (12-5, 5-3 NCAC) tied it on two separate occasions after that, but Sterling untied it with key buckets both times.

Sterling poured in a game-best 27 points in the win while Cierra Joiner and Nicole Popovich had 10 apiece. Joiner added a team-high seven rebounds and three assists as well.

Abigail Yunker and Berner had 20 points each for the Tigers. Berner added a team-best 11 boards to complete her double-double while Kristie Kalis had a double-double of her own with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Next up, the Bishops will take on visiting Allegheny Saturday at 1 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Wesleyan shook off a slow start with a solid second half, but couldn’t complete the comeback as it fell to host Wittenberg 71-64 in NCAC action Wednesday night in Springfield.

Ethan Stanislawski led the Bishops (10-6, 5-4 NCAC) with 14 points while Bryson Lane and Grant Gossard, a couple Olentangy Orange grads, had nine points apiece off the bench.

Tim Kiefer also had nine points for OWU, which outscored Wittenberg 36-32 in the second half after falling behind by double digits, 39-28, by the break.

The Tigers’ (15-1, 8-1 NCAC) Jake Bertemes led all scorers with 18 points while Connor Seipel had a game-high 12 rebounds in the win.

OWU returns to action Saturday against visiting Allegheny. Tip is set for 3 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Austin Corley had 18 points and Jason Harris chipped in 13 to lead Olentangy Berlin to a lopsided 65-25 non-league win over visiting Columbus North International Wednesday night in Delaware.

The Bears (2-13) jumped out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter and only added to their edge from there. They outscored the Lions (0-15) 9-7 in the second, 19-6 in the third and 15-6 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Corley and Harris led a group of 10 Berlin players who cracked the scoring column. Abel Abenet and Adrian Stone were also steady, finishing with seven and six points, respectively.

Jamonte Wright led International with 10 points while Jaden McLester was right behind him with nine.

BOYS BOWLING

Olentangy Orange 2,178, Olentangy 2,047

GIRLS BOWLING

Olentangy 2,114, Olentangy Orange 1,656

